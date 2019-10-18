Dukesbay Productions presents Proof by David Auburn.

A brilliant mathematician falls into mental illness, prompting his college-aged daughter to drop everything and become his caregiver.

Having given up her education, social life and much of her youth, Catherine must now fight to reclaim her life after giving so much to her father. Can she find herself in love, family and, oddly enough, mathematics?

Proof is the story of Catherine and her search for her own life and her own brilliance following her father's death. Having been the daughter of a genius who was also mad, Catherine fears that she, too, might be brilliant but mad. Proof is a thoughtful tale of finding romance, connecting with family, and nurturing your own brand of genius.

November 1 - 17, 2019

The Dukesbay Theater

508 Sixth Ave. #10

Tacoma, WA 98402

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Tickets are $15, general admission.

Admission includes your choice of coffee, tea and an assortment of cookies.

For tickets: dukesbayproof.brownpapertickets.com

For more information: info@dukesbay.org or 253-350-7680





