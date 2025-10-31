Dahveed Bullis Awarded 2025 Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spokane Falls Community College has announced that Dahveed Bullis has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award, an annual honor recognizing former SFCC Drama students who have made a significant impact in the arts and in their communities.

Bullis exemplifies the mission and ethos of Spartan Theatre. His work as an actor, director, and educator continues to uplift, challenge, and inspire audiences throughout the region. Known for his leadership in inclusive theatre practice, Bullis is deeply committed to creating environments where artists of all backgrounds can thrive. His contributions remind us that art's greatest power lies in its ability to bring people together.

"Dahveed Bullis embodies the spirit of theatre as service to community," said Kemuel DeMoville, Director of the Drama Program at SFCC. "His work as a director, educator, and performer centers on accessibility, empathy, and inclusion. Through his leadership and mentorship, Dahveed continues to shape the Spokane arts community and inspire the next generation of theatre-makers."

Bullis currently serves as the Managing Artistic Director of Stage Left Theatre, is a founder of the Spokane Playwrights Laboratory, and acts as one of the Regional Vice-Chairs for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. His artistic vision and community leadership have established him as a vital force in Spokane's cultural life.

Reflecting on his connection to SFCC, Bullis shared, "I began my journey with SFCC while working with Bill Marlowe in 2011 where I was able to re-ignite the fire for theatre. Years later, I was asked back by Ashley DeMoville to serve as a Guest Artist in Six Rounds of Vengeance, the Director for Seven Stones To Find A Witch and finally as a Guest Artist for Firedance and I experienced my first truly inclusive, welcoming and edifying environment in the theatre. ... To be honored with this award is not just for me, but for all the shoulders on which I stand and those who are within my sphere of influence as I dedicate to crafting the environment I experienced within this program. Never before had I felt so seen and valued as a BIPOC Artist than my experiences with the DeMovilles and this program. Gratitude is all I can offer, thank you."