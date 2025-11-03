Centerstage Theatre to Present RED RIDING HOOD: A HOLIDAY PANTO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centerstage Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with the return of its annual Panto tradition, presenting Red Riding Hood: A Holiday Panto by Vince Brady, directed and choreographed by Helen Marion-Rowe, from November 29 through December 21, 2025, at the Knutzen Family Theater. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Bringing a festive twist to the classic fairytale, Red Riding Hood: A Holiday Panto turns everything topsy-turvy with original songs, playful humor, and plenty of audience participation. For years, Centerstage has adapted the beloved British Panto tradition—a musical comedy featuring fairytale characters, music, slapstick, and lively audience callouts—infused with an American flair. The result is a holiday treat filled with laughter for all ages.

This season’s production stars Chailia Wendland as Red Riding Hood, Jeremiah Williams as The Prince, Forrest Leder as The Wolf, Brad Cerenzia as The Dame, Mauro Bozzo as Robyn, Sydney Belden as Fairy Dust, Brynne Geiszler as Magithor, and Eric Strachan as Mayor Daysbee. The ensemble also features Jonna Nguyen, Natalie Wingerter, Mari Roy, Brad Alemao, Collin Hesson, Dean Marshall, and Emma Sonsteng, with juvenile ensemble performers Jeran Leder, Makaela Leder, Kellen Duval-Wilkenson, and Matiya Searing.

The creative team includes Niclas Olson (technical director and set designer), Daniel Wolfhert (musical director), Taylor Davis (choreographer), Shannon C. Miller (lighting designer), Krista Haskins (Dame’s costumes), Duana Hutchinson (Costume Designer), Dean Marshall (props), Evan Rees (sound designer), and Natalie Clark (sound assistant). Tuppence Cooney oversees the juvenile ensemble, with Mo Moniz as stage manager, Ashlyn Bagocius as assistant stage manager, and Phoebe Bumbury as stagehand.

Performances will be held at the Knutzen Family Theater, located at 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way, WA. General admission tickets are $44 in advance and $47 at the door, with discounts available for students, seniors, military personnel, and groups. A Pay What You Will performance will take place on Saturday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional details are available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.