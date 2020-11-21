Centerstage Participates in #GivingTuesday; Theatre Group Needs to Raise $10,000 During Pandemic to Keep Going

Centerstage Theatre is participating in #GivingTuesday, a day that encourages people to do good in their community. The professional theatre company continues to adapt to the times and is providing theatre via streaming options. While this is not the same as attending in person, the company believes in the power of theatre and is doing what they can to keep the arts alive, utilizing theatre as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. Due to lower ticket sale revenue, Centerstage must rely on other forms of support. Held on December 1, Centerstage needs to raise $10,000 on this day of giving to continue to help bridge the gap left from reduced ticket sales.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been devastating to our actors, students, technicians, designers, directors, choreographers, stage managers and staff who rely on us," said Angela Bayler, Centerstage's managing director. "We had to cancel the rest of our 2019/20 season in March and scale back our operations to retain only essential functions and staff. This means our revenue streams went dry with no ticket sales. Because of the devastating financial impact, it is more important than ever that we all come together on this special day to raise $10,000 to keep our theatre alive."

Here's how you can make a difference on #GivingTuesday and every day for Centerstage Theatre:

GIVE: A donation of any amount makes a difference. Visit www.centerstagetheatre.com/support-us to give your support.

BUY: Tickets for the season or individual show tickets at www.centerstagetheatre.com/tickets.

SPONSOR: Sponsorship is a great way to promote your business/brand and support the arts in our community at the same time. Visit www.centerstagetheatre.com/sponsorship for more information.

VOLUNTEER: No matter what your schedule and availability, there are ways to join us and make an impact. Visit www.centerstagetheatre.com/volunteer for volunteer opportunities.





SHARE: Comment, like, and share the theater's posts on Instagram (www.instagram.com/centerstage_theatre/) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/Centerstagefw) to your social media sites to help spread awareness of the efforts.

BE A MATCHING DONOR: Centerstage is looking for a matching donor for #GivingTuesday. This is a great way to double our impact on this day of giving and make a difference for our theatre company. Contact julie@centerstagetheatre.com for more information.

Please contact Julie Kissick Malloy at julie@centerstagetheatre.com for more information on #GivingTuesday.

