Cast and Creative Team Set for Seattle Rep's LITTLE WOMEN

Performances run November 10 – December 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team behind Kate Hamill’s highly anticipated adaptation of Little Women, bringing the beloved coming-of-age novel by Louisa May Alcott to life on stage. Playing in Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theater November 10 – December 17, 2023, Little Women will be staged by nationally acclaimed director Marti Lyons (American Players Theatre: Pride and Prejudice), Artistic Director of the renowned Remy Bumppo Theatre Company in Chicago. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 

This fresh and lively adaptation by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Seattle Rep) features a distinctly modern spin on the classic story of Jo March and her siblings. An aspiring writer, the headstrong Jo must negotiate with rigid societal norms to realize her dreams of independence. Against the backdrop of the Civil War, the beloved March siblings grow together and apart, discovering love, joy, and loss as they learn the importance of family and being true to oneself.

Kate Hamill is quickly becoming one of the country’s leading contemporary playwrights, having written a series of accessible, highly theatrical, and feminist adaptations of classic Western literature. With a distinctly modern sensibility, Hamill’s adaptations of Dracula, Vanity Fair, Sherlock Holmes, Emma, and Pride and Prejudice (which Seattle Rep produced in 2017) are fast becoming part of the national theater repertory. With each of these adaptations, Kate, who is also an actor, brings a sharp-eyed attention to character, showing how the protagonists of these novels experience challenges and desires not too distant from our own. This is certainly the case with Little Women, where the March siblings (and all the story’s characters) are gloriously, endearingly human as they journey toward becoming the authors of their own stories,” says Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez.

   

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (December 1, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix, during which teens can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Other events include a period product donation drive, Winter Market, and meet-and-greet opportunities with Seattle Rep’s new Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez in the lobby on select dates of Little Women. 

For more information about this play and all the engagement programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.




