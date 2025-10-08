COWBOYS ARE MY WEAKNESS Come to Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Against the backdrop of the modern West, Pam Houston's short story collection, “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” comes to life in Myra Platt's inspired theatre series Cowboys Are My Weakness. Opening on the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) mainstage on October 10 following a Pay What You Wish preview performance on October 9, the theatre series will have a three-week run. The production takes four short stories in Houston's 1992 collection—“How to Talk to a Hunter,” “Selway,” “For Bo,” and the title story, “Cowboys Are My Weakness”—and transforms them into an interwoven play offering a fresh take on the Western mystique. Produced in the celebrated Book-It style, which incorporates dialogue and narration to paint a dynamic picture for audiences, Cowboys Are My Weakness features fresh talent, sharp wit, and stories that explore love, longing, and life on the iconic frontier. Myra Platt, who originally directed the 1999 Book-It Repertory Theatre staging, returns with a fresh adaptation tailored for Whidbey Island audiences, showcasing women navigating desire and independence against the vast Western backdrop.

"This is a dynamic collaboration with Book-It Repertory Theatre, a foundational arts organization in Seattle that has such a rich history of evocative and new storytelling. For more than three decades, Book-It has been bringing literary masterpieces to life, shining the light on untold, engaging stories," said Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. "This partnership is the perfect example of arts organizations coming together to spread awareness for work, proving we are stronger when we come together. WICA is thrilled to support Book-It's founding artistic director Myra Platt as she brings one of her favorite Book-It stories to our stage."

The production features a dynamic cast of performers who take on multiple roles to tell the brilliant and rugged stories first brought to life by Houston and boldly shared in Platt's adaptation.

“We are thrilled to bring to WICA the inspired work by Pam Houston that has been beautifully adapted by Myra,” said Duncan. “These four stories, interwoven into one production, provide audiences with a bold take on the modern West through the eyes of women—who have largely been overlooked in the Western and cowboy genres. We see these women navigate that world, question the stereotypes, and take control of their own stories. It is as beautiful as it is inspiring, and I can't wait to share it with our Whidbey audiences.”

The opening night party immediately following the October 10 performance will feature a specialty cocktail and an opportunity to mingle with cast and crew. Author Pam Houston will be onsite for the closing performance on October 25 for an audience talk back and the closing night party.

“We invite you to come experience for yourself the rugged beauty of Cowboys Are My Weakness,” said Duncan. “This is a one-of-a-kind production that you won't want to miss.”