BPA to Host Live Taping of Dan Rosenberg's Stand-Up Comedy Special

Bainbridge Island's own Dan Rosenberg will be recording his first stand-up comedy special LIVE at BPA with 100% of the proceeds (both ticket sales and online sales of the special on Amazon) going to BPA!

Dan has been performing stand-up for over 25 years and has been a regular at The World Famous Laugh Factory in Hollywood as well as the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club. He has performed in clubs, casinos, and festivals from Washington to Florida and from California to Maine with many stops in between.

Come out to support Dan Rosenberg as he records his first comedy special at BPA one night only Saturday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets - $15 for adults, or $25 for show plus donation to BPA ('cos you're nice!'), or $50 for show plus name in program ('Special Thanks'), or $100 for show plus name in program ('Special Thanks') and in the TV Special credits ('Extra Special Thanks') - may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





