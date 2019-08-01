BPA Gallery Presents First Friday Art Walk: 'Earth, Sea & Sky'

Join us in the BPA Gallery September 6 for the First Friday Art Walk and an enjoyable evening of art and friends. Watercolorist and mixed media artist Patricia Dalesandro is a native Chicagoan who is now a proud Northwest settler. She studied art at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, and after graduation went on to a career as an Art Director. She's still working in the ad industry, but in the last couple of years she's been exploring painting again and has found the joy in it. Patricia's current exhibit in the BPA Gallery - "Earth, Sea & Sky" - explores emotion through the lens of nature. Nature can be a window to our moods: joy, anger, love, and exuberance.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.





