BE MORE CHILL Enters Final Two Weekends at SecondStory Repertory

SecondStory Repertory’s hit production of BE MORE CHILL enters its final two weekends, with just seven performances remaining before the show closes on July 13, 2025. Directed by Doug Fahl, with music direction by John Allman, the sci-fi teen musical has been a standout in the company’s 24th season.

Featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, BE MORE CHILL tells the story of Jeremy Heere, a socially awkward high schooler who swallows a supercomputer (“The Squip”) to become popular—only to find himself losing touch with what really matters. With a catchy pop-rock score and a sharply written script, the show explores themes of identity, conformity, and the cost of fitting in.

BE MORE CHILL runs approximately two hours with one intermission and is rated PG-13. Performances are held at SecondStory Repertory, located at 7325 166th Ave NE, Suite F250, Redmond, WA.

For tickets and more information, visit secondstoryrep.org. Subscribers may contact the box office at boxoffice@secondstoryrep.org to reserve or adjust performance dates.