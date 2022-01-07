'Artists At The Center' Offers Unique Music, Dance And Theater Performances This Winter

Artists at the Center, a year-long slate of performances featuring up-and-coming artists to celebrate the opening of Climate Pledge Arena, offers unique and varied performances during the first three months of 2022. The new program will add to the vibrancy of Seattle Center this winter, entertaining visitors every step of the way.

Visitors will encounter surprising and delightful arts and cultural experiences as they make their way through Seattle Center, while on the way to a Climate Pledge Arena event, pop by for a Seattle Center Festál festival, head to a resident organization production, stroll through Seattle Center, or visit businesses in the surrounding Uptown neighborhood. From classical music and poetry to modern dance and rap-and everything in between, Artists at the Center will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Scheduled performances include*:

Black Stax | January 29 at Northwest Courtyard

206 Zulu | February 19 at Northwest Courtyard

El Sueno | February 20, 2022 at Seattle Center Armory

Gender Tender | February 27, 2022 at Fisher Pavilion Roof

Sumayya E. Diop Dance & Drum | March 1, 2022 at the Monorail

Alfonso Cervera Dance | March 5, 2022 at Northwest Courtyard

Das Biest | March 25, 2022 at Fisher Pavilion Roof

Orquestra Northwest | March 26, 2022 at Seattle Center Armory

Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken partnered to create Artists at the Center. The program features free pop-up performances on Seattle Center grounds through September 2022. It hosts music, dance, theatre, and multi-disciplinary performances, presented by individual artists and performance groups based in the Puget Sound region.

For performance schedule, details and to learn more about the artists, visit Artists at the Center. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.

* Scheduled performances subject to change due to Covid-19 restrictions or conditions. Check our website for latest information.