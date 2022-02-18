Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art Talk With Mary & Roxy Coss Announced At VCA, March 10

VCA invites experts and visionaries to share their knowledge and ideas in “A Series of Stimulating Programs for Curious People”.

Feb. 18, 2022  

Art Talk with Mary and Roxy Coss will be presented as part of VCA's TALKS ON THE ROCKS lecture series, "A Series of Stimulating Programs for Curious People."

Artist Mary Coss and her jazz musician daughter, Roxy, each create works with a social conscience that occasionally unite them in shared projects. Together they will host a special Mother/Daughter installment for our series TALKS ON THE ROCK- "Stimulating Programs for Curious People." Join Mary and Roxy as they examine their individual and collaborative creative process, transforming artistic concepts and themes of social justice into finished art.

Mary Coss work will exhibit in the Gallery at Vashon Arts Center during March of 2022 in celebration of International Women's Day. Her feminist perspective and compelling creative work is carried on through her female lineage.

Roxy Coss is an internationally renowned jazz saxophonist-composer and the Founder and President of Women in Jazz Organization (WIJO).

The event takes place Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Vashon Center for the Arts (VCA) in the The Kay White Hall Lobby. Tickets: $15-$20 at www.vashoncanterfothearts.org.

*Most installments of TALKS ON THE ROCKS are available to view as livestream simulcast for a suggested donation. Visit the website for info.


