Amy Grant to Perform at the First Interstate Center for the Arts

Six-time Grammy® award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Amy Grant will perform for one night only at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:30 pm. "An Evening With Amy Grant" will treat concert attendees to some of Grant's biggest hits as she performs songs from her extensive repertoire.

Amy Grant's career spans more than 30 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into her experience as an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. Grant is beloved for both her Contemporary Christian music and mainstream hits like "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat," "That's What Love is For," "I Will Remember You," "Lead Me On," "El Shaddai," and more. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million. Grant's radio chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY® Awards, Grant has earned 26 GMA Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year awards), was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured.

Her most recent projects have indulged Grant's love of community. In 2013, she released How Mercy Looks From Here, a landmark album that featured collaborations with heroes such as James Taylor and Carole King as well as Sheryl Crow, Eric Paslay, Will Hoge and stepdaughter Jenny Gill. The project became her 16th No. 1 album in the Christian genre. The following year, Grant's classic hits were in the spotlight again with In Motion: The Remixes, a collection of her hits remixed by well known remix engineers and DJs who skillfully reinvented her classic catalog for a new generation of music lovers. The album hit the top five on Billboard's Electronic Albums chart and included the 25th anniversary recording of her iconic hit "Baby Baby" featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly.

Grant's 2015 release, Be Still And Know...Hymns & Faith, is a collection of classic songs that have buoyed her faith since childhood and helped lay the foundation for her creative journey. 2016 brought the chart-topping release of Tennessee Christmas, Grant's first all-new holiday album in nearly 20 years.

These latest songs occupy a special place in a career filled with great memories and incredible music. Grant has always found a way to share her life through her music, and in the process has become not only the best-selling Christian music artist of all time but also one of the most celebrated artists in the pop music industry. Her music continues to be part of the fabric of life for long-time listeners and brand new fans. For more information, visit www.AmyGrant.com.



TICKET INFO: Tickets are available at all TicketsWest outlets, online at www.ticketswest.com, or charge by phone at (800) 325-SEAT. Visit firstinterstatecenter.org for additional information.





