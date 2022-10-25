Alaska Airlines and Seattle Center Partner In Support Of International Artists Day

On International Artist Day, Seattle Center in partnership with Alaska Airlines, has made a commitment to bring together works of art from around the globe with the self-guided Seattle Center Art Tour Presented by Alaska Airlines. Visitors will experience 50+ public art pieces across the Seattle Center campus, providing an opportunity to learn more about our well-known pieces, while discovering other hidden treasures.

"This tour is a pillar of our larger commitment to art through our on-campus programing," said Robert Nellams, Seattle Center Director. "I am proud of this partnership that strengthens our ability to provide opportunities to artists to showcase their work on our campus."

In collaboration with Climate Pledge Arena, and Office of Arts and Culture, the Seattle Center Art Tour Presented by Alaska Airlines, brings together a collection of new public art pieces in the plazas surrounding Climate Pledge Arena, along with a variety of donated pieces, some dating back to the 1962 World's Fair. This collection highlights an assortment of pieces from International Artists and cultural inspiration from, Germany, Japan, China, and Switzerland, along with pieces from local tribal communities.

Guests can pick up a free map at customer service in the Armory or view the map on two Art at the Center kiosks on campus, located by the Space Needle turnaround and at the North Fountain Lawn. Visitors can use the map to discover over 50+ works of art. Each includes a marker with a QR code that can be scanned with a phone to gain access to additional information. This self-guided tour allows visitors the flexibility of viewing art at leisure or all at once.

Seattle Center and Alaska Airlines share a commitment to community and the arts, while continuing to grow their longstanding relationship with a multi-year partnership, extending a long history between the two organizations dating back to 2014. The 10-year agreement through 2033, will create additional experiences on campus, designed around Seattle Center's mission to delight and inspire the human spirit.

For more information head to seattlecenter.com and make sure to follow us @seattlecenter on Instagram for fun contest opportunities coming soon.