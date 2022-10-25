Alaska Airlines and Seattle Center Partner In Support Of International Artists Day
Visitors will experience 50+ public art pieces across the Seattle Center campus.
On International Artist Day, Seattle Center in partnership with Alaska Airlines, has made a commitment to bring together works of art from around the globe with the self-guided Seattle Center Art Tour Presented by Alaska Airlines. Visitors will experience 50+ public art pieces across the Seattle Center campus, providing an opportunity to learn more about our well-known pieces, while discovering other hidden treasures.
"This tour is a pillar of our larger commitment to art through our on-campus programing," said Robert Nellams, Seattle Center Director. "I am proud of this partnership that strengthens our ability to provide opportunities to artists to showcase their work on our campus."
In collaboration with Climate Pledge Arena, and Office of Arts and Culture, the Seattle Center Art Tour Presented by Alaska Airlines, brings together a collection of new public art pieces in the plazas surrounding Climate Pledge Arena, along with a variety of donated pieces, some dating back to the 1962 World's Fair. This collection highlights an assortment of pieces from International Artists and cultural inspiration from, Germany, Japan, China, and Switzerland, along with pieces from local tribal communities.
Guests can pick up a free map at customer service in the Armory or view the map on two Art at the Center kiosks on campus, located by the Space Needle turnaround and at the North Fountain Lawn. Visitors can use the map to discover over 50+ works of art. Each includes a marker with a QR code that can be scanned with a phone to gain access to additional information. This self-guided tour allows visitors the flexibility of viewing art at leisure or all at once.
Seattle Center and Alaska Airlines share a commitment to community and the arts, while continuing to grow their longstanding relationship with a multi-year partnership, extending a long history between the two organizations dating back to 2014. The 10-year agreement through 2033, will create additional experiences on campus, designed around Seattle Center's mission to delight and inspire the human spirit.
For more information head to seattlecenter.com and make sure to follow us @seattlecenter on Instagram for fun contest opportunities coming soon.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 22, 2022
Radial Theater Project will present a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight great American playwrights. The reading will take place on Monday, October 24 @ 7:30pm at 18th & Union.
DIWALI: LIGHTS OF INDIA to Showcase Music, Dance, and Martial Arts at Seattle Center Today
October 22, 2022
Seattle Center Festál continues with Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, organized by Northwest Share, is free and open to the public.
Photos: First Look At MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At Tacoma Little Theatre
October 21, 2022
Just in time for Fall, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Holmes for the Holidays). This thrilling new version of the classic mystery will be directed by Melanie Gladstone. See photos from the production.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022
Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.
Seattle Theatre Group Presents LAS CAFETERAS Day Of The Dead Show At The Moore
October 20, 2022
Seattle Theatre Group will welcome Las Cafeteras back to Seattle with their Day of the Dead production, Hasta La Muerte, November 5th at the Moore Theatre. In honoring the ancestors who came before us, Hasta La Muerte is a passionate, multi-dimensional performance filled with Zapateado, dance, song, and altares y flores.