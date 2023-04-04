AT THE TRIPLE DOOR: A Unique Evening With Andre Feriante And The Bohemian Entourage Announced April 18

A Segovia trained classical flamenco guitarist from Italy, an award winning opera singer from the Pacific Northwest, and a Chicago jazz & blues man all walk onto a stage at the same time!

Suddenly they're joined by an Indian tabla player and a flamenco dancer from Paraguay! It's not the start of a joke, but the setup to an evening of amazing music and dance formed by a fusion of cultures and styles from around the world. It's likely this premiere blend doesn't happen anywhere else on Earth, but it will at the Triple Door on April 18th!

Please join us for an evening of Flamenco fusion, Middle Eastern, jazz & blues, and classical influenced music with Italian born Andre Feriante and his world class entourage of performers. The entourage will take you on an eclectic journey of improvisations, original music, poetry and standards. It promises to be a night of passion, introspection, and creative surprises.

Andre Feriante and the Bohemian Entourage, The Triple Door, 216 Union Street, Seattle, WA, April 18, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets: $30 general / $35 premium. Tickets: Click Here.