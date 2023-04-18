AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July

The American Alliance for Theatre & Education, a national nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and educators, will host its 36th Annual National Conference from July 27-29 in Seattle, WA.

Through the 2023 conference theme of ILLUMINATION: Shining a Light on Social Justice, AATE will bring light, attention, and energy to artists, companies, practices, and communities which have not been regularly seen at the national conference level. Attendees will be introduced to a range of artistic and educational communities from across the greater Seattle area. AATE National Conference provides attendees with the opportunity to hear presentations, see performances, and understand these communities, their voices, and their resources. This includes paying honor and attention to the Pacific Northwest's indigenous communities, who continue to value and steward the unique features of Seattle.

"For decades, AATE has brought together three distinct audiences - artists, scholars, and educators - to spark dialogue and allow for cross-fertilization of ideas, sharing, and networking," said Alexis Truitt, executive director of AATE. "We are thrilled to bring together these communities once again and to have such incredible keynote speakers, which is continuing our trend of providing direct access to incredible luminaries in the field."

Keynote speakers include Valerie Curtis-Newton, head of directing and playwriting at the University of Washington, and Johamy Morales, associate artistic director at Seattle Children's Theatre. In addition to keynote speakers, the conference will include master classes that provide in-depth learning experiences, excursions to explore Seattle, sessions filled throughout each day, and networking opportunities.

AATE strives to make programming available to as many individuals in the fields of theater and education as possible. Conference registration is offered at tiered pricing and registration is open to AATE members and non-members. The conference will be held in-person and available virtually.

More information about AATE's 2023 National Conference and registration to attend can be found here.