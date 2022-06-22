37th Annual Naturalization Ceremony At Seattle Center Celebrates Diversity, Freedom & Citizenship

Seattle Center hosts the 37th Annual Naturalization Ceremony, noon to 1 p.m., Monday, July 4th, and invites the public to observe as The Honorable Ricardo S. Martinez, Chief United States District Judge for the Western District of Washington, swears-in candidates as new citizens of the United States of America.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services District 41 Director Anne Corsano will present the candidates at this event which reaffirms the meaning of United States citizenship. It is an important day for the new citizens, who come from diverse cultures across the globe.

Seattle Center, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington partner to produce the Naturalization Ceremony, held annually at Seattle Center for the past 36 years (event not held in 2020). Several local and national dignitaries will be present and speak at the event. All countries represented will be announced and the eldest applicant and military personnel for citizenship will be introduced.

The program commences with the singing of the national anthem by soloist Maria Plancich Kesovija, accompanied by Navy Band Northwest, followed by a Native American welcome by performers Gene Tagaban, storyteller, and musicians Peter Ali and Swil Kanim. Gospel singer Josephine Howell will give her heartfelt rendition of God Bless America. The Children of our Nations will lead the new citizens in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for their first time as U.S. citizens.

Join in congratulating the Newest Citizens on July 4th! For more information, call 206-684-7200 or visit www.seattlecenter.com.