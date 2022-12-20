Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Union Launches Campaign to Reverse 'Economically Illiterate' Cuts to Creative Scotland

There are currently 136,000 creative industry and culture sector jobs in Scotland, accounting for 5.7% of total jobs in Scotland.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Responding to the Scottish Government's budget announcement, and their decision to cut funding to Creative Scotland, putting thousands of creative jobs in Scotland at risk, National Officer for Equity Adam Adnyana said:

"Lets be clear, with inflation into double digits, this isn't a 10% cut to arts funding. It is much worse than that.

"These cuts should not be used to justify low pay offers, or the end of stable work for performers and creatives. We call on the Scottish Government to revisit these economically illiterate cuts.

"And we also give fair warning to employers that we will not allow you to use this as an excuse to degrade terms, conditions, or pay offers. No tactic will be off the table."

Economically illiterate cuts

The most recent data from the UK department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport show that there are currently 136,000 creative industry and culture sector jobs in Scotland, accounting for 5.7% of total jobs in Scotland. These support many 1000s more in the wider economy.

In response to the Scottish Government's budget announcement, Equity has launched a campaign to reinstate the funding. It is asking supporters to write to their local MSP to raise the cuts in parliament.

The union's campaign follows its campaign against the cuts announced by Arts Council England in November, which affected key local community theatres such as the Oldham Coliseum, as well as internationally recognised companies such as the ENO, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

BACKGROUND

-Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. We are made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.

-Jobs data taken from DCMS Sector Economic Estimates: Employment Apr 2021 - Mar 2022 (www.gov.uk)

-Equity's campaign action can be found here: https://equity.eaction.org.uk/reversethecutstocreativescotland



December 20, 2022

National Officer for Equity Adam Adnyana has responded to the Scottish Government’s budget announcement, and their decision to cut funding to Creative Scotland, putting thousands of creative jobs in Scotland at risk.
