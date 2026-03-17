ULYSSES OF SCRANTON to Have UK Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe 2026

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Scranton Fringe, in collaboration with New Vintage Ensemble, has announced the UK premiere of Ulysses of Scranton at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026 in Scotland.

A fast-moving, ensemble-driven work inspired by James Joyce's Ulysses, Ulysses of Scranton reimagines the landmark novel through a distinctly Northeastern Pennsylvania lens. Blending literary adaptation, theatrical invention, comedy, and an affectionate sense of place, the production is both a love letter to Joyce and a celebration of Scranton's own rhythms, contradictions, and humanity. The play was written by Conor Kelly O'Brien, adapted from James Joyce's classic novel. The original cast included Conor McGuigan, Simone Daniel, Kimmie Leff, Colin Holmes, and Mandy Boyle-Pennington.

The production first premiered at the 2025 Scranton Fringe Festival, where it was met with strong audience response, before traveling internationally for a successful run in Ballina, Ireland. Its upcoming presentation at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe marks a major next step in the show's artistic journey. As the world's largest open-access performing arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe offers a singular platform for artists to share work on an international stage. Each August, Edinburgh becomes a global meeting place for performance, welcoming thousands of shows across hundreds of venues throughout the city.

Ulysses of Scranton will be presented at Bedlam Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026, running August 7-29, 2026. Tickets and more info on the Edinburgh dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

This Edinburgh engagement continues Scranton Fringe's growing investment in creating and championing adventurous new work with local roots and international reach. Based in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton Fringe produces year-round theatre, events, and community programs, and presents the annual multi-venue Scranton Fringe Festival each fall. Together with co-producer New Vintage Ensemble, the organization remains committed to bold collaboration, original storytelling, and radical hospitality for artists and audiences alike.

This does not mark the first time the PA-based arts collective has produced at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest arts gathering. They also presented an LGBTQ centered storytelling program in 2019 in tandem with Gilded Balloon.

Scranton Fringe is currently seeking one replacement performer for a featured ensemble track in the Edinburgh run. More information is available at the Scranton Fringe website and/or available by emailing info@scrantonfringe.org

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