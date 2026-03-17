WIESENTHAL To Play Wilton’s Music Hall This September

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NJNG Productions and Seabright Live will present WIESENTHAL at Wilton’s Music Hall in London from September 1–5, 2026.

Written by Tom Dugan and performed by Christopher C. Gibbs, the solo play is based on the life of Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal. The production is set on Wiesenthal’s final working day in his Vienna office in 2003.

The London engagement follows a previous sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2023, as well as an upcoming 2026 Fringe run at Gilded Balloon Teviot.

“Every time I do this show, every time I say these words, either in rehearsal or performance, I am struck by the way they resonate with me and the world I find myself in today,” said Christopher C. Gibbs. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work on Tom Dugan's powerful and moving play. And now, I'm delighted to bring this important story to the beautiful Wilton's Music Hall in London.”

Director Mark Liebert said: “WIESENTHAL has, unfortunately, become more important and more and more relevant. There has been an escalation world wide of hate and intolerance empowered by governments. In an effort to be part of the necessary education that will increase awareness and ensure that what happened then will never happen again we have produced WIESENTHAL. And we bring it back to London in an effort to keep spreading the word. Never Forget.”

Creative Team

The creative team includes writer Tom Dugan, performer Christopher C. Gibbs, director Mark Liebert, sound designer Josh Liebert, and general manager Seabright Live.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from £15.50 to £30, with concessions available from £13. Tickets are on sale now through Wilton’s Music Hall.

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