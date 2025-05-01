Underbelly Reveals Programme For Circus Hub 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Underbelly has announced its programme for this year's Circus Hub at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Circus Hub on the Meadows returns this August with a lineup of 11 shows spanning circus, cabaret, comedy, variety, and more. Set across two stunning venues – the iconic Lafayette Big Top and Beauty Spiegeltent – along with a vibrant outdoor bar, Circus Hub has become a true landmark of the Fringe and a must-visit destination for all ages. Tickets will be on sale from today.

Audiences will once again be invited to run away to the magical world of the Circus Hub – the ultimate home of awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind live performances. Making its UK debut on the Meadows is the latest show from CIRCA: WOLF. Known for their innovative and emotionally resonant performances, this troupe redefine the boundaries of modern circus and CIRCA: WOLF has captivated audiences with its physicality and exploration of primal human instincts. With daring acrobatics and intricate choreography this show has been celebrated for its "weightless dancing, great music and animalistic formations" (Tagesspiege)l, and described as "a rollercoaster ride of emotions from beginning to end" (Berliner Zeitung).

Bernie Dieter, the acclaimed queen of Weimar punk cabaret, is set to make an eagerly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Fringe with her latest show Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett. Renowned for her one-of-a-kind blend of live music, circus, and comedy, Dieter curates a lineup which has seen sword swallowers, aerialists, fire-breathers, perform alongside her and her live punk jazz band. As an "an exuberant, juicy, guns-blazing performance that makes other cabarets look stale and tame" (Arts Desk) this show truly embodies Bernie's unique spirit: bold and unapologetic. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett is a celebration of freedom, individuality, and pushing boundaries, defying expectations at every song. Internationally acclaimed, and fresh off the heels of a run at Underbelly Boulevard, the show's success has continued in Australia, where it was highlighted as "unmissable" by Out In Perth.

This year's programme also features the return of fan favourites such as Sophie's Surprise 29th and Trash Test Dummies alongside bold new shows making their debut on the Meadows including Edinburgh smash hit Mythos: Ragnarök – a show that truly defines the Edinburgh Fringe; a pulse-raising fusion of Norse mythology and wrestling that's redefining physical theatre.

This year sees more family-friendly shows than ever, with six spectacular productions with fun for all the family at its heart. From the magic of The Flying Bubble Show to the heartwarming acrobatics of The Ugly Duckling, along with All Star Circus there's nowhere else to be this August.

Since 2015, the Circus Hub has played host to world famous acts as well as emerging talent and this year will be no different. As a hub of creativity, each day performances will blow audiences away with acrobatics and awe-inspiring stunts. See below for more info on each of the shows on offer:

Step into the smoky world of Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett where debauched circus meets powerhouse live music, gender-bending acts, and fire-breathing chaos in a wild night of cabaret.

From the internationally acclaimed CIRCA ensemble comes CIRCA: Wolf — an acrobatic thrill ride where chaos transforms into primal unity through ferocious, tightly woven choreography.

Expect sky-high thrills in The Nose Dive Assembly, a bold new circus show packed with trapeze artists, teeterboards, custom apparatus and the UK's only female Wheel of Death duo

Laugh, gasp and connect in Flip Fabrique: Six°, a playful, high-energy exploration of how close we really are – just six degrees – told through gravity-defying circus and comedy.

Soar into a dreamlike world with The Flying Bubble Show, where shimmering bubbles, flight and imagination collide in a meditative, interactive spectacle for kids and adults alike.

Part myth, part muscle, Mythos: Ragnarök blends Viking legends with full-throttle wrestling in a rock-fuelled, critically acclaimed physical theatre phenomenon.

Full of punk spirit and playful rebellion, circus-cabaret show The Ruckus serves up a powerful mix of strong women, breathtaking aerials, human-sized balloons and cheeky circus joy for everyone.

Sophie's Surprise 29th is back after a smash-hit run – part circus, part comedy, all chaos – throwing the wildest, most nostalgic 90s house party you've ever stumbled into.

Experience All Star Circus, a jaw-dropping display of Aussie talent featuring backflips, one-arm handstands, human pyramids and aerial grace from a cast of award-winning performers.

With bins, balance and belly laughs, Trash Test Dummies Circus returns to take the humble wheelie bin to ridiculous, side-splitting new heights in this family favourite.

A classic tale flips into the circus for Underbelly's youngest audiences with The Ugly Duckling, where high-energy acrobatics and storytelling celebrate finding your tribe and embracing your uniqueness.

Since its launch in 2015, Underbelly's Circus Hub has remained the home of world-class circus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Set in the heart of the Meadows, it was the first major venue at the Fringe dedicated entirely to showcasing the boldest, most breathtaking circus work from around the globe. The Hub's iconic venues – The Lafayette, a striking 550-seat big top, and The Beauty, a stunning 500-seat Spiegeltent – pay tribute to Edinburgh's rich circus heritage. Named after legendary illusionist The Great Lafayette and his beloved performing dog Beauty, they honour the city's historic love affair with spectacle and showmanship. Each year, these extraordinary spaces continue to push the boundaries of what's possible at the Fringe, offering a home for technically ambitious, visually spectacular and emotionally resonant circus that thrills audiences of all ages.

Underbelly's Head of Programming Marina Dixon said: “This year's Circus Hub brings together a fantastic mix of shows from around the world, with more UK circus than ever before. We're thrilled to welcome back returning favourites with exciting new work, alongside fresh voices bringing something special to the Meadows. The programme is full of joy, spectacle and heart. There really is something for everyone.”

