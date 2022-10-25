Traverse Theatre and St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral Partner For The First Time On THE COVID REQUIEM

Following 2021's outdoor premiere of the evocative The Covid Requiem at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, playwright Jo Clifford and historian and activist Lesley Orr's emotive tribute to lives, and ways of life, lost to the pandemic has evolved for a brand new presentation at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh, which sees the venue partner with the Traverse Theatre for the very first time.

Inspired by Clifford's realisation of the scale of unresolved loss caused by the pandemic - those who could not be with loved ones as they passed, those who had to pass alone, and all who were denied the traditional mourning rituals - and the lasting impact of this particular type of grief on those still living, The Covid Requiem offers a much-needed chance for communal reflection on and remembrance of lives lost to a disease that is still with us, and a step towards healing.

This new version of the production will include excerpts from one of the most loved choral works, Gabriel Fauré's Requiem, sung by the 30-member strong Choir of St Mary's Cathedral and conducted by Director of the Music Duncan Ferguson, and the ethereal beauty of this choral masterpiece will be the foundation of a moving, yet uplifting evening, which has been described by the The Guardian as a 'necessary civic act'.

Perceptive and often provocative, during the performance Clifford and Orr will invite members of the audiences to share names of and stories about those whose lives have been lost to Covid.

As well as an act of remembrance, The Covid Requiem pays tribute to members of the NHS and keyworkers who exposed themselves to the virus in the service of others, remembers wrongs done behind the doors of power, and asks frank questions surrounding why this pandemic, which was oft-heralded as the great leveller, has seen 'the heaviest burdens loaded on to the backs of those who have the least'.

Jo Clifford, playwright, said, "So many people lost loved ones during the pandemic, and so many people are still doing so. It matters more than ever to create rituals that give voice to people's grief and rage, and that create public spaces for collective mourning. It's wonderful that St. Marys cathedral and the Traverse are joining forces to allow this to happen. The beauty of the cathedral, the beauty of the music, and the depth of shared emotion will make this a profound and moving experience."

The Rev'd Marion Chatterley, Vice-Provost of St Mary's Cathedral, said, "The Cathedral is delighted to be able to partner with the Traverse Theatre and to host this important work. The juxtaposition of text and music, performed within the spectacular setting of our Cathedral, promises an experience that won't easily be forgotten."

Linda Crooks, Executive Producer of the Traverse Theatre, said, "We are extremely proud to be working with our neighbour, St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, for the very first time, on a piece which is sadly so relevant to many in Edinburgh and beyond, and we are honoured that Jo, Lesley and Marion have entrusted us with such a meaningful work. Whilst we may seem unusual partners on the surface, we have much in common, seeking to support and inspire our communities, and offer comfort and joy wherever they are needed. These performances are for those of any faith, or none, and we hope they give space for us to come together as we so need to at times such as these, to grieve, remember, console and hope - something which both theatre and church offer in a unique and increasingly important manner."