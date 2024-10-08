Sonia Joins The Cast Of NOW That's What I Call A Musical At The Kings, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



90's pop star Sonia will join the cast of the Scottish premiere of NOW That's What I Call A Musical at The King's Theatre, Glasgow in 2025.

This brand-new British musical written by award-winning comedian Pippa Evans and directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. NOW That's What I Call A Musical comes to Glasgow from Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025.

Joining the company are Kieran Cooper (Strictly Ballroom – UK tour) as Younger Tim, Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner - 2024 Ireland UK Tour) as Dad, Chris Grahamson (Phil Spector in TINA – The Tina Turner Musical) as Tim, Maia Hawkins (Cassie in A Chorus Line at Doreen Bird College) as Younger April, Lauren Hendricks (Much Ado About Nothing at the East London Shakespeare Festival) as Ms Dorian, Shakil Hussain (Frankie Goes to Bollywood – UK tour) as Frank, Nikita Johal (Wendla in Spring Awakening at Hope Mill Theatre) as Younger Gemma, Luke Latchman (Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre) as Younger Frank, Matthew Mori (professional debut) as Younger Steve, Phil Sealey (TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] - UK Tour) as Steve, Callum Tempest (Miss Saigon at Sheffield Crucible) as Barney and Poppy Tierney (Cabaret at Lido 2, Paris) as Mum.

The cast is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter (Annie - UK Tour), Molly Cheesley (Jane Austen's Emma - UK Tour), Lizzy Ives (professional debut), Stefanos Petri (professional debut), Martha Pothen (Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse) and Blake Tuke (West Side Story, Opera Australia).

They join the previously announced Nina Wadia who will star as Gemma and Sam Bailey as April. Sonia will appear in the show as herself, singing the songs that made her a NOW icon.

Get ready to relive the playlist of your life by celebrating 40 years of the iconic and chart-topping compilations brand NOW That's What I Call Music, which has sold an estimated 200 million copies worldwide. This fun-filled evening is bursting with hits from Blondie, Tears For Fears, Spandau Ballet, Eurythmics and so many more..

It's Birmingham, 1989. Two school friends, Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. Cut to Birmingham 2009 and it's the most dreaded event of their lives– the school reunion. Drama, old flames and receding hairlines come together as friends reunite and everything from the past starts to slot into place. The biggest question is: what was with all that hairspray?

The creative team will include Set and Costume Design by Tom Rogers & Toots Butcher, Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Mark Crossland, Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell, Sound Design by Adam Fisher, Wigs & Hair Design by Sam Cox, Associate Direction by Guy Woolf, Associate Choreography by Aaron Renfree, Associate Sound Design by Ollie Durrant, Casting by Annelie Powell CDG and Production Management by Setting Line.

