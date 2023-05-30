SCOTLAND TRENDING Returns to Perth in June

On Saturday 3rd June, one of Scotland’s newest festivals – SCOTLAND TRENDING - returns to Perth as part of this year’s Perth Festival of the Arts. Supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland, the showcase presents 6 emerging musicians from Scotland in an acclaimed music series running all day at Perth’s Ice Factory.

The family-friendly event promises to be a great day out for all ages, with food stalls, a pop-up beer garden, semi-open-air seating in the Ice Factory courtyard, and a live music stage.

After performing as a featured support for Fergus McCreadie at last year’s Perth Festival, 23-year-old multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Sophie Penman returns to the Festival this weekend, following the release of her debut album Written in the Books. Sophie’s writing is informed by the finesse of Carole King and Joni Mitchell and her musicality by the blues-jazz styles of Nina Simone and Norah Jones.

Hailing from Perth, singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Chris Small has released music both as a solo artist and appeared on other artists projects. Magpie Blue, the guise of Millie Hanlon Cole, is a singer, songwriter, and lyricist from Peebles. Inspired by the likes of alt-J, Magpie Blue uses her distinctive voice to illustrate her honest, inner emotions which accompany intriguing yet relatable lyrics!

Winner of The Sound of Scotland at The SAY Award 2022, Berta Kennedy recently signed with Enough Records. Taking influence from a range of musical genres, the producer and singer-songwriter blends British boldness with American alt-pop aesthetic.

Connor Fyfe launched his debut album Don’t in 2020 aged just 13, to a sold-out Glasgow crowd and impressive reviews. With richly textured vocals and transcendent guitar skills, he is a musical force to be reckoned with! His latest release Pray takes inspiration from the likes of Sam Fender. Flew The Arrow is the inner working of acoustic guitarist and folk singer Lee McGilvray. Lee recently released his second Double Singles, as he expands his sound on record and on stage, giving insight into the direction of his song-craft and touching on influence from traditional sounds.

Guests can soak up the songs whilst enjoying a selection of food and drink from stalls stocked by local vendors including craft beers from local Perthshire Brewery Cullach Brewery, cakes from Bonnie Bakes by Karen, and Woodfired pizzas from Fraser’s Pizza Newburgh.

Perth Festival of the Arts Director Helen Band said: “Perth Festival of the Arts is delighted to see the return of SCOTLAND TRENDING as part of this year’s Festival programme. This fantastic showcase champions new and emerging music artists, showcasing the fantastic breadth of talent in the country, and also supports local vendors.”

Alan Morrison, Head of Music, Creative Scotland said: “It’s always a buzz for a music fan to catch the stars of tomorrow while they’re still the emerging acts of today. The Scotland Trending strand at Perth Festival of the Arts puts talent-spotting into practice, providing a platform for a new generation of singer-songwriters who are all on the verge of the big time. This year’s line-up offers an incredible opportunity to see six up-and-coming artists in a single day, including the SAY Awards’ Sound of Young Scotland winner Berta Kennedy and teenager phenomenon Connor Fyfe. Creative Scotland, thanks to National Lottery, is proud to support a festival that is dedicated to giving our rising stars the spotlight they deserve.”

Tickets are now on sale: https://www.perthfestival.co.uk/event-SCOTLAND-TRENDING-id1596