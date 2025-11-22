Review: GALLUS IN WEEGIELAND, Tron Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This year’s Tron Theatre pantomime is Gallus in Weegieland, written by Johnny McKnight and directed by Sally Reid.

Alice (Jorgey Scott-Learmonth) is the worst dancer in her dance class. She just wants to make her parents proud, but she lacks the heart, imagination and bravery to succeed. She follows Neve the white rabbit (Star Penders) down the rabbit hole searching for adventure and love and ends up in a magical place known as Weegieland.

Weegieland is ruled by the Queen of Hearts (the sensational Louise McCarthy), who will threaten to cut off your head at a moment's notice. As ever, McCarthy has incredible comic timing and some catchphrases that have become staples of the panto.

New to the pantosphere this year is Catriona Faint as Hatter and what a wonderful addition she is. Bursting with energy, her Hatter is playful and brilliantly funny. McKnight’s script is packed with theatrical references which go down really well alongside general pop culture ones that will have wider appeal.

After stealing the show last year with a small part as Nana the Dog in last year’s Stinkerbell, the Tron panto are giving the audience what they want and what they want is more Marc MacKinnon. Back this year as Honey the Caterpillar, MacKinnon is delightfully sassy and deadpan and gets some of the biggest laughs in the show.

The Tron panto is known for being a little bit different to the traditional panto format but a lot of the core elements are still there. With original music and lyrics from Ross Brown the songs are catchy and really give the Tron the edge over other Christmas shows in the city.

What makes the Tron panto so special is its ability to create its own traditions. With a fantastic returning cast and talented new members who slot in beautifully, Gallus in Weegieland is no doubt one of the hottest tickets in town this festive season.

