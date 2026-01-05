2026: Theatre in Scotland At A Glance

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

2026 feels like a bit of special of a year to do a Scottish-based theatre round-up, partly because it was nearly impossible to narrow down the wealth of incredible work taking place. Our beloved Citz theatre is already in full swing following its September 2025 reopening, and September 2026 sees the return of Edinburgh Kings’ Theatre. There’s also the small matter of Alan Cummings' first season as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Starting off strong, Prima Facie comes to the Lyceum Theatre starring force of nature and Olivier Award winner Jodie Comer. It’s a packed year for the Lyceum with the musical adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel One Day opening in March and Ron Ferguson’s Black Diamonds and the Blue Brazil, adapted by Gary McNair and with original music from Ricky Ross in May.

Approximately 90 minutes from Glasgow and Edinburgh we have a thrilling programme at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. It’s less of a trek than you might expect (though time those trains carefully!) and this gorgeous theatre has a packed year with a staging of Once in May directed by John Tiffany, Maureen Beattie-led Lear in July, Wiping My Mother’s Arse in August, new musical Ceilidh in September and rounding off the year with My Fair Lady starring artistic director and worldwide superstar, Alan Cumming.

We’re not short of big, bold touring musicals as Matilda comes to Edinburgh in March and makes its Glasgow debut in November. Broadway and West end hit Mean Girls is touring for the first time, coming to Glasgow and Edinburgh. One of my personal most anticipated touring shows of the year is The Ballad of Johnny and June, starring BroadwayWorld favourite Christina Bianco as June Carter. In March, we also have comedy play Woman in Mind, starring Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan at the Theatre Royal, direct from the West End. Waitress also returns in 2026 with Glasgow casting for October still to be announced but Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna in Edinburgh in May.

Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre is leading the way with exciting Scottish work staged on a big scale. In March we see the return of much-loved Scots which started as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint program and has gone on to wow audiences in New York and at the Fringe. Flora is a new musical with a starry Scottish cast that tells the story of Flora McDonald who smuggled Bonnie Prince Charlie over the sea to Skye. One of my 2024 highlights returns for 2026- Hen Night Horror. This comedy/horror musical penned by Fraser Boyle and Ali Clelland was a 5-star smash and is the absolute top of my list not to be missed!

Speaking of Scottish superstars, we have an incredible cast for The National Theatre of Scotland’s production of The High Life- Alan Cumming (he’s everywhere!), Forbes Masson, Louise McCarthy and Lauren Ellis-Steele. Nicole Cooper also reprises her award-winning performance in Medea, produced by Bard in the Botanics and touring Scotland. Tony Roper’s The Steamie makes a welcome comeback with an extensive tour kicking off in August. Gayle Rankin stars in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, produced by the National Theatre of Scotland and touring in Autumn.

New writing is at the forefront of Scottish theatre this year with A Play, A Pie and A Pint leading the way with eighteen (yes, eighteen!!) new plays being staged between February and June. One of my most anticipated shows of the programme is Funeral for my Boobs by Hannah Howie which is a hilarious musical cabaret about one woman’s farewell to her breasts before a life-changing operation. Another one to watch out for is Gush, a world premiere at the Traverse Theatre written by Jess Brodie which explores self-identity, sexuality and the tension between compromise and sacrifice. Another big one for 2026 is National Theatre of Scotland's Stand and Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit In written by Frances Poet and directed by Jemima Levick. Based on a true story and with a banging 80s soundtrack, it tells the story of the gallus Greenock girls who fought a battle against injustice.

The much-missed Edinburgh Kings Theatre reopens in September with Chariots of Fire and in October brings us musical theatre marvel Beverley Knight in Sylvia, the remarkable story of Sylvia Pankhurst’s life. It also sees the return of the panto ‘home’ after spending longer than planned in the Festival Theatre and we’re coming back with one of the lesser staged pantos- Pinocchio.

It feels far too early to be throwing around the f-word but one of my most anticipated shows has been announced as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The Singer is a new piece of gig theatre written and directed by Cora Bissett with Jamie Rea and featuring original songs by pop-rock sensation KT Tunstall. Part of TravFest 2026, The Singer is about a deaf man who sings with his hands and a washed up musician looking for a comeback.

2026 is a absolutely jam-packed year for both original Scottish shows and touring work coming our way. We are also blessed with festivals such as Celtic Connections, GFF, the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh International Festival and of course, the world's biggest arts festival- the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With more to be announced and the return of some of our beloved theatres, 2026 looks to be an exceptional year for Scottish theatre.

