Photos: THE GREAT PISTACHIO Returns To Brooklyn Before Heading To Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Following a successful 3-performance run this March, “The Great Pistachio” is back by popular demand for one final Brooklyn performance before heading overseas to the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer. Check out photos from the show's most recent run.

Presented by Devon Loves ME! Productions, “The Great Pistachio” is an absurdist comedy that explores making art during the end of the world.

Directed by Melissa Ingle and starring [Lead Actor/Performer], the show received enthusiastic feedback during its March run at the New York Theater Festival, with audiences praising its sharp humor and emotional depth.

Photo credit: Chance Kester



Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings and Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings and Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings and Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings

Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings

Nicholas Cummings

Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings; Ellen Keith; and Tyler J Witt

Ellen Keith

Nicholas Cummings and Ellen Keith

Ellen Keith and Tyler J Witt

Ellen Keith

Ellen Keith; Nicholas Cummings; and Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings; Ellen Keith; and Tyler J Witt

Nicholas Cummings

Ellen Keith; Tyler J Witt; and Nicholas Cummings

Ellen Keith; Tyler J Witt; and Nicholas Cummings

Ellen Keith; Nicholas Cummings; and Tyler J Witt

?The Great Pistachio? written by Nicholas Cummings and directed by Melissa Ingle. Debut at the 2025 winter New York Theater Festival, at the Hudson Guild Theater.

