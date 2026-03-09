Riki Lindhome Brings DEAD INSIDE To Soho Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor, comedian, and songwriter Riki Lindhome will bring her Edinburgh Fringe hit DEAD INSIDE to Soho Theatre for a three-week run in the venue’s Main House.

The comedic one-woman musical blends storytelling and songs to explore Lindhome’s fertility journey. Through a series of personal anecdotes and musical numbers, the show addresses topics including infertility, egg freezing, pregnancy loss, adoption, and surrogacy.

Lindhome developed the show after a decade-long effort to have a child, which ultimately led to the birth of her son. DEAD INSIDE uses humor and music to examine experiences that are often rarely discussed in public conversation.

“I’m going to say the things people don’t say, without shame or holding back,” Lindhome said. “Through Dead Inside, I hope to not only entertain those who are not experiencing infertility but also offer solace and support to those going through similar experiences and to ultimately feel less alone.”

Lindhome is known for her work as one half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates alongside Kate Micucci. The pair have toured internationally and released multiple comedy specials.

Her screen credits include roles in the film Knives Out and the series Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Muppets Mayhem. She also co-created the Comedy Central series Another Period and is an Emmy-nominated songwriter whose work includes contributions to projects such as The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

