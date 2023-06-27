KLANGHAUS: DARKROOM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

KlangHaus: Darkroom can be seen at Summerhall 3 - 27 August.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

KLANGHAUS: DARKROOM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

KlangHaus: Darkroom is a theatrical climate change wake-up call for an audience of one, originally seen at Cop26, Glasgow and performed in complete darkness.

Originally conceived working with climate themes in collaboration with the Scottish community of climate experts at The Barn, Aberdeenshire and scientists at University of East Anglia's Tyndall Centre, K the 20-minute show for just one audience member at a time, held in complete darkness, has been rewritten for the Fringe. There will be shows at Summerhall every 30 mins from 12 noon to 2:30pm.

This is an intense, profoundly emotional and affecting climate-chaos wake-up call, sound and senses virtual reality for the ears. A space to think and reflect from the creators of KlangHaus.

'Being alone in the dark invites you to imagine being alone with a complete climate breakdown, brings home the power of nature, the powerlessness of a single human in the absence of society. Humans need society' (Catherine Rowett, former Green MEP and Professor of Philosophy, UEA)

The Neutrinos' Karen Reilly added 'With Darkroom we are using our skills as artists and performers to create a theatrical experience to get people thinking, talking and moving towards a change in the way we live'. Darkroom feels like an important show for us.'

Klanghaus are art-rock maverick's The Neutrinos and visual artist and filmmaker Sal Pittman. https://klanghaus.co/

A few years back the original KlangHaus created a sensation in Summerhall's Small Animal Hospital, ripping up the rule book of gig-going to create a totally unique, site responsive experience. Barriers between performers and audience were dissolved and dismantled in an audio/visual sensual storm.

It went on to sell out two month long runs in a previously unused space in London's Royal Festival Hall as well as adaptations in a former furniture depositary, a vast unused bus depot and a historical horse hospital. The Guardian's Arts Editor Alex Needham described it as 'The most innovative presentation of live music I've ever seen, a total game changer'. In the same paper Lyn Gardner said the walls of the space and the music are genuinely in dialogue with each other'

The collective also perform KlangHaus: InHaus at Summerhall. /scotland/article/Art-Collective-to-Bring-New-Theatre-Show-KLANGHAUSINHAUS-To-Edinburgh-Fringe-in-August-20230626

With multiple performances of both shows, KlangHaus will perform at least 170 shows and potentially up to 212 this August.

KlangHaus: Darkroom can be seen at Summerhall 3 - 27 August Click Here




