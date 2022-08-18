I FEEL THE NEED Comes to Edinburgh This Month

Former US Navy Combat Aviator Loree Draude was one of the first women to fly combat jets in the military. An accidental aviation pioneer, she saw ten years' service, during which she was deployed twice to the Persian Gulf and was selected to be an instructor pilot. I Feel The Need sees her take to the cockpit again, taking her audience on a G-force trip as she lands on an aircraft carrier and recounts the adventure, humour and tragedy she has experienced and tells of the varied forms in that flight has featured her life

Loree says - "In I Feel The Need I share stories from my life, from dance lessons during my childhood to my years spent flying jets on an aircraft carrier, through my post-military reawakening, and the dissolution of my marriage to a fellow aviator".

Whilst she hails from a military family, Loree Draude grew up loving theatre, and even considered going into acting professionally. In college, however, her life took a different flight path when she unexpectedly fell in love with aviation. After her ten years of military service, she transitioned to the civilian sector and has spent the last twenty years leading teams at Silicon Valley start-ups and tech companies, including Google and Facebook. Loree has now come full circle as she returns to her first love, the stage, in a no holds barred Top Gun account of a life flying high.