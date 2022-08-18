Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I FEEL THE NEED Comes to Edinburgh This Month

Performances run August 4 – 27th.

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
I FEEL THE NEED Comes to Edinburgh This Month

Former US Navy Combat Aviator Loree Draude was one of the first women to fly combat jets in the military. An accidental aviation pioneer, she saw ten years' service, during which she was deployed twice to the Persian Gulf and was selected to be an instructor pilot. I Feel The Need sees her take to the cockpit again, taking her audience on a G-force trip as she lands on an aircraft carrier and recounts the adventure, humour and tragedy she has experienced and tells of the varied forms in that flight has featured her life

Loree says - "In I Feel The Need I share stories from my life, from dance lessons during my childhood to my years spent flying jets on an aircraft carrier, through my post-military reawakening, and the dissolution of my marriage to a fellow aviator".

Whilst she hails from a military family, Loree Draude grew up loving theatre, and even considered going into acting professionally. In college, however, her life took a different flight path when she unexpectedly fell in love with aviation. After her ten years of military service, she transitioned to the civilian sector and has spent the last twenty years leading teams at Silicon Valley start-ups and tech companies, including Google and Facebook. Loree has now come full circle as she returns to her first love, the stage, in a no holds barred Top Gun account of a life flying high.





More Hot Stories For You


Female-Run Theatre Company Will Memorialise Brixton's History In New KNOCK DOWN Performance Collaboration With BRIXTON HOUSEFemale-Run Theatre Company Will Memorialise Brixton's History In New KNOCK DOWN Performance Collaboration With BRIXTON HOUSE
August 17, 2022

Set against a backdrop of urban gentrification, economic change and social divide, women-led and run DROPPED TEA THEATRE is on a mission to crystallize the history of London's beautiful and varied communities through THEATRE and PERFORMANCE ART. Having previously focused on Peckham and Camberwell (KNOCK DOWN - Peckham and Camberwell) to high acclaim, their latest project (KNOCK DOWN - Brixton) focuses on upholding and preserving Brixton's vivid history in a fresh artistic collaboration with the new Brixton House. 
Safe To Be Me Programme Launched in Perth Secondary Schools By Scottish BalletSafe To Be Me Programme Launched in Perth Secondary Schools By Scottish Ballet
August 17, 2022

Scottish Ballet's ground breaking Safe To Be Me programme that uses dance to tackle challenging subjects including racism, homophobia, bigotry, ableism and transphobia will be launched for the first time in secondary schools in Perth before being rolled out once again across selected schools in the Highlands and Central Scotland.
Photos: First Look at HEROIN TO HERO at Edinburgh FringePhotos: First Look at HEROIN TO HERO at Edinburgh Fringe
August 17, 2022

All new production photos of Tony McGeever in the highly-praised Edinburgh Fringe show Heroin to Hero have been released. Check them out here!
DREAMACHINE, The Free Immersive Art Experience Opens in EdinburghDREAMACHINE, The Free Immersive Art Experience Opens in Edinburgh
August 16, 2022

Created by Collective Act, Dreamachine is presented in Edinburgh as part of the Edinburgh International Festival in partnership with Edinburgh Science.
Edinburgh International Culture Summit Opens Dialogue To The Public Through Daily Broadcast Q&AsEdinburgh International Culture Summit Opens Dialogue To The Public Through Daily Broadcast Q&As
August 16, 2022

Edinburgh International Culture Summit opens dialogue to the public through Daily Broadcast Q&As for those anywhere in the world and gallery tickets to the Scottish Parliament's chamber for those in the world's Festival City.