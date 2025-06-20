Hassan Govia's BECAUSE is Coming To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Unshaded Arts will present Because, written and performed by Hassan Govia, and directed by Rebecca Goh.

In an exploration of undiagnosed mental illness, a chronic overthinker's coping mechanisms are overwhelmed by past traumas. Performances will take place at theSpace Triplex (Studio), 1 - 23 Aug 2025 (not 10), 15.05 (15.55)

When a chronic overthinker is faced with unexpected news, he finds that his self-therapy is no match for past traumas. Because is a solo show following Jade, who habitually keeps himself grounded by talking to himself. But when unexpected news unearths memories of bullying and past hurt, he finds his external monologue can't counter his internal one. As the cacophony overwhelms him, he unravels, at loggerheads with his most trusted voice of reason. Performed against a pre-recorded soundtrack of his internal monologue, Because engages with issues of mortality, masculinity, privilege and (undiagnosed) mental illness.

Because previewed at The Cockpit for the Camden Fringe Festival (2024), and is writer and performer Hassan Govia's debut Edinburgh Fringe show, supported by the Keep it Fringe fund. Unshaded Arts will also be bringing Chiedza Rwodzi's Strangers and Revelations to the Fringe (Theatre 3 at theSpace @ Surgeon's Hall, 12.05 - 12.55).

Writer and performer Hassan Govia said, "My initial intent with conceptualising Because was to challenge the solo show form. What ultimately came about was a theatrical exploration of my own personal experiences with bullying and emasculation, conflated with an untapped perspective about mental health struggles experienced by men of colour. I am grateful for the platform to continue telling Jade's story at the biggest arts festival in the world."

Unshaded Arts was co-founded by Hassan Govia and Chiedza Rwodzi. Because is the company's third play by Hassan following Boujie (Drayton Arms Theatre) and Bigot (Camden People's Theatre). Hassan Govia is a mixed-race writer and actor of British Caribbean (St. Kitts) and Asian (Pakistan) heritage from North West London.

Running Time: 50 mins | Suitable for ages 14+

Content warning: Strong language, references to mental illness, references to suicide and self-harm, depictions and references to violence

Performance Details

Company information

Director Rebecca Goh (they/them) Writer and performer Hassan Govia (he/him)

Scenographer Gülfem Özdoğan (she/her) Sound designer Malak Alhajri (she/her)

Co-producers Hassan Govia & Chiedza Rwodzi (she/her)

Listings information

theSpace Triplex (Studio), The Prince Philip Building, 19 Hill Place EH8 9DP

1 - 23 Aug (not 10), 15.05 - 15.55

Previews 1 - 3 Aug £8 | 4 - 23 Aug £12 (£10 concs)

www.thespaceuk.com | 0131 510 2384

Comments