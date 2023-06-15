Glasgow Pavilion Reveals Cast For Panto TREASURE ISLAND

The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow and award-winning pantomime producers Imagine Theatre have announced their new collaboration for the festive season which will bring all of The Pavilion's favourite panto stars, traditional panto antics and craziness to the stage in the swashbuckling family adventure Treasure Island from 30 November 2023 to 14 January 2024.

The much-loved Pavilion panto returns for 2023 with lots of familiar faces and theatregoers can expect all the hilarity and fun they know and love from Treasure Island.

Liam Dolan, Stephen Purdon, Grado, Jack Jester, Scott Fletcher and Wullie Brennan, will all appear in the show, alongside Valissa Scott, Elaine Mackenzie Ellis and a full supporting ensemble. Pavilion regular Liam Dolan who has been performing at the Pavilion since 2015, will also co-direct and co-write the show alongside panto stalwart Eric Potts who hails from Glasgow and regularly visited the pavilion panto as a child.

Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it? Squire McClunkey and Sea-Legs Senga are sailing as fast as they can to beat the baddies! Their voyage will be jam packed with all the traditional Pavilion Panto fun. Loads of laughs, great music, stunning sets and costumes – and all at prices that won't shiver your timbers!

Pavilion panto regular Liam Dolan says of his return:” I am so excited to be back at The Pavilion this year, the Audience are out of this world and we're going to have an absolutely fantastic show!"

Jamie Gordon General Manager at the Pavilion Theatre says: “A family night out at the Pavilion Panto is a mainstay of a proper, traditional Glasgow Christmas and this year, we are delighted to be working with award-winning Imagine Theatre to present the panto that our audiences know and love. We're also thrilled to be welcoming back Panto favourites Liam Dolan, Stephen Purdon, Grado, Jack Jester, Scott Fletcher and Wullie Brennan and more as we take a swashbuckling pirate-themed adventure to Treasure Island.

We can't wait to welcome our audiences back this year to the most raucous panto in the Scotland. It's going to be a spectacular, fun filled family adventure!”

Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre says of the new project: “We are absolutely delighted to be working alongside the fabulous team at Glasgow Pavilion to produce Treasure Island there this Christmas. The show has such a big heart within the Glasgow community, and we are working really closely with the team at the theatre to deliver a show that audiences will love. The beautiful and historic Pavilion Theatre has a long history of bringing panto magic to the stage and we are delighted to be working with Trafalgar Entertainment in their newly acquired Pavilion Theatre.“

Join the cast of Treasure Island as they take you “doon the watter” on the most spectacular Pavilion panto adventure yet! You can find out by booking your tickets at the Pavilion Theatre Click Here.