Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage

Runs through July 24th

Jul. 16, 2022  

The heavens are filled with bright, shiny stars and so is the stage at the Musical Theater Heritage theater located in Crown Center. The hilarious world premiere of PREJUDICE AND PRIDE runs through July 24th and then goes to Edinburgh, Scotland in August. Sam Writes and Nicholas Collett Production brings this gender-swapping American folk musical to life with a comedy style befitting of a larger audience.

PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, based on Jane Austen's classic, is the winner of the 2022 Musical Theater Heritage Artist Residency Award. Through the Artist Residency program, MTH provides free theatrical space, equipment, and resources to award winners in an effort to lift up local creatives. 100% of ticket revenue goes to the residency award winners.

Sam Wright and Nicholas Collett wrote the book, with music, lyrics, and musical direction by Sam Wright. Collett directs this outrageous tale of love, rejection, love, rejection, and yes love. Throw in a prison sentence with conjugal visits, set to upbeat folk music and laugh-out-loud dialogue and you have the makings of a highly entertaining nigtht out.

Sam Wright has a fabulous voice and uses it and his banjo to bring to life BennettReview: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage Longborn. Bennett meets Darcy Fitzwilliams, wonderfully played by Bridget Casad, and immediately forms a negative opinion of her. He later rejects her but is so taken by a letter she sends to him that he starts to doubt his decision.

Darcy has come to town with her also wealthy New York friend, Carly Bing, who becomes the catalyst of Bennett's original impression. Stefanie Stevens is magnificent in the role of Darcy and Victoria "Wick" Hamm, the woman who first makes Bennett fall for her, and then runs off with his little brother Lyle. Besides fine acting, and a lovely voice, Steven provides the choreography for the show.

The cast is made up of many of the most talented performers in Kansas City. Tim Ahlenius, Margaret Shelby, PT Mahoney, Christian Thomas Owen, Chris Amone, the musical styling of Gullywasher, and the unparalleled Katie Gilchrist. I would be subject to carpal tunnel if I attempted to write all the accolades this cast is due. The best way to discover their immense talent would be to purchase tickets for one of the remaining shows.

On July 8 the musical soundtrack for PREJUDICE AND PRIDE featuring Sam Wright and the Bard Owls became available at www.bandcamp.com and at all the shows. To purchase tickets online go to www.musicaltheaterheritage.com.

Photos by Brian Paulette.



