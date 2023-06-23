ELOINA to Bring HIGH STEAKS to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Queer, feminist performance artist and clown, ELOINA, will bring HIGH STEAKS to Summerhall after a sold out run at VAULT Festival and as the winner of the Summerhall Award.

2ND - 6TH AUGUST 2023, 4.30PM

9TH - 13TH AUGUST 2023, 4.30PM

ANATOMY LECTURE THEATRE, SUMMERHALL

ELOINA HANGS TWO BEEF STEAKS FROM HER LABIA. GUESS WHAT HAPPENS NEXT...

This is a 'raucous, comedic', five-star, (FringeBiscuit) show about labia, labia-shaming, cosmetic labia surgery and fundamentally, labia celebration. ELOINA hangs two beef steaks from her labia, butchers them up, cooks them on a grill and serves them up. And...her mum is in the show.

Seamlessly melding performance art and comedy clowning, HIGH STEAKS discusses rising demands in young people for labiaplasty - plastic surgery to make the labia smaller/more symmetrical. Through live conversations with her mum and recorded interviews with labia- owners, HIGH STEAKS is a call for education and medicine to increase visibility of varied vulvas and for us all to celebrate them in all their shapes and sizes.

IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE THE SH*T OUT OF OUR VULVAS.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

ELOINA is a queer, multidisciplinary artist who makes work that dismantles taboos around the female body. She mixes epic, body-based performance art and quick, comedy clowning. This makes her work accessibly impactful at both extremes and the in-betweens of the art world. Since graduating from the innovative Drama degree at Queen Mary University of London in 2018, her solo practice has spread across London, opening conversations about menstruation, body hair, labiaplasty, vaginoplasty, female masturbation and ejaculation, motherhood and breastfeeding. HIGH STEAKS was developed in residency at PARL (Performance Art Research, Ljubljana) in August 2021.

PREPARE TO RAISE A GLASS TO YOUR LABIA & LABIA OF LOVED ONES.

THE TEAM

Performer and Writer: Eloina Haines

Director: Louise Orwin (OH YES OH NO, PRETTY UGLY, A GIRLS & A GUN)

Outside Eye: Frankie Thompson (CAttS, FORBRUKER)

Sound Designer: Sammy Metcalfe (SLEEPWALK COLLECTIVE)

Star of the Show: Annie Haines (MUM)

NOTES FOR EDITORS

TITLE: HIGH STEAKS

RUN TIME: 60mins

DATES: 2-6th + 9-13th August 2023

TICKET PRICES: £15/£13 (£10 Previews on 2nd + 3rd)

SOCIAL MEDIA: https://www.instagram.com/eloinaaart/

WEBSITE: https://www.eloina.art/

UPCOMING TOUR:

Jackson's Lane, London

CLAY, Leeds

Falmouth International Arts Festival

Colchester Arts Centre

Tom Thumb Theatre, Margate




