Dara O Briain Joins Line Up at Edinburgh Comedy Gala 2019

2019 marks the 13th year of partnership betweena??Off The Kerb Productionsa??anda??Waverley Care, Scotland's biggest charity providing care and support to those living with HIV and Hepatitis C, and they are delighted to announce that the annual Edinburgh Comedy Gala returns in 2019!

Two of comedy's hottest properties, Josh Widdicombe and Joel Dommett take up hosting duties this year and will joined by a supreme line up of comedy talent - once again making this one of the biggest and best nights of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Don't miss it on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at the EICC.

Tickets for the Edinburgh Comedy Gala 2019 are on sale now and available from www.edfringe.com and www.pleasance.co.uk.

Hosting this year are the incredible comedy talents of Josh Widdicombe and Joel Dommett. Josh Widdicombe is one of the most in demand live comedians of recent years, with four critically acclaimed solo UK tours and numerous international comedy festival appearances under his belt. Josh is best known as co-host of the triple BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS award winning show The Last Leg on Channel 4 alongside Adam Hills and Alex Brooker. Earlier this year, he appeared alongside James Acaster in their new DAVE series Hypothetical. Josh has made a number of other noteworthy TV appearances including three series of his critically-acclaimed BBC sitcom JOSH which he created and starred in, team captain on BBC Two's Insert Name Here as well as regular appearances on BBC's Two's QI, BBC One's Have I Got New For You, Sky One's A League of Their Own and on Dave's Taskmaster. Josh also hosts his own hugely successful 90's football podcast Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?.

Joel Dommett has had an incredible few years following his stint in 2016's 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here', winning over audiences with his unique sense of humour and loveable personality. You can now see him as host of ITV2's spin off show 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Now!', as well as in two series of his own Comedy Central show with fellow comedian Nish Kumar - 'Joel & Nish Vs The World'. Joel currently appears in Comedy Central's newest comedy show The Comedy Bus, which began in April 2019. Other notable TV appearances include Netflix series Comedians of the World, Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Joel last toured the UK in 2017, selling out shows including two nights at the Hammersmith Apollo. He has also a successful author, releasing his first book It's Not Me, It's Them in 2017 which went on to become a Sunday Times Best Seller.

All proceeds raised from the Edinburgh Comedy Gala go straight to supporting thea??life changinga??work of the charity. Since its launch in 2003, the now annual event has raised almost £500,000 for the charity, helping to make a substantial positive difference to the lives of people affected by HIV and Hepatitis C in Scotland.

www.waverleycare.org





