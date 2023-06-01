Assembly Festival Welcomes Afrique En Cirque To The Edinburgh Fringe For The First Time

Afrique en Cirque is inspired by the daily life in Guinea, West Africa. A colourful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, Afrique en Cirque will make Assembly Hall vibrate with energy this August. It represents strength, agility and life's joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, all to the contemporary sounds of Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora.

Presented by Kalabanté Productions, Afrique en Cirque is a show by multidisciplinary artist Yamoussa Bangoura. Having started his training in circus within the Guinean troupe Circus Baobab, Yamoussa went onto to tour internationally with Cirque Eloize and equestrian company Cavalia, before being devoting himself to the projects of his company Kalabanté Productions.

Afrique en Cirque is an authentic experience that pays homage to the Guinean diaspora and is inspired by the international experiences of its creator. High-level acrobatics, innovative choreography, and colourful rhythms – enter the universe of Kalabanté Productions and prepare for an unforgettable journey.

Afrique en Cirque will run at Assembly Festival's Main Hall, 17:05 03 – 28 August 2023.

Venue: Main Hall, Assembly Hall

Time: 17:05

Dates: 03 – 28 August

Tickets: preview £12.50; £17.5-£18.50 (£16.50-£17.50)

Duration: 60 min

Age guideline: 5+

Box office: Click Here Tel: 0131 623 3000