Assembly Festival Welcomes Afrique En Cirque To The Edinburgh Fringe For The First Time

Performances run 3-28 August.

By:
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo 1 Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Photo 4 Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN

Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Afrique en Cirque is inspired by the daily life in Guinea, West Africa. A colourful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, Afrique en Cirque will make Assembly Hall vibrate with energy this August. It represents strength, agility and life's joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, all to the contemporary sounds of Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora. 

 

Presented by Kalabanté Productions, Afrique en Cirque is a show by multidisciplinary artist Yamoussa Bangoura. Having started his training in circus within the Guinean troupe Circus Baobab, Yamoussa went onto to tour internationally with Cirque Eloize and equestrian company Cavalia, before being devoting himself to the projects of his company Kalabanté Productions. 

 

Afrique en Cirque is an authentic experience that pays homage to the Guinean diaspora and is inspired by the international experiences of its creator. High-level acrobatics, innovative choreography, and colourful rhythms – enter the universe of Kalabanté Productions and prepare for an unforgettable journey. 

 

Afrique en Cirque will run at Assembly Festival's Main Hall, 17:05 03 – 28 August 2023.  

 

Venue: Main Hall, Assembly Hall 
Time: 17:05  
Dates: 03 – 28 August 

Tickets: preview £12.50; £17.5-£18.50 (£16.50-£17.50) 

Duration: 60 min 
Age guideline: 5+ 
Box office: Click Here Tel: 0131 623 3000 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour Photo
Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour

Britain's Got Talent's semi-finalist, Markus Birdman will embark on a UK tour with a brand-new show, Platinum.

HERRING GIRLS: GREATER THAN WE ARE ALONE to Be First Act at First Light Festival on Lowest Photo
HERRING GIRLS: GREATER THAN WE ARE ALONE to Be First Act at First Light Festival on Lowestoft Beach

Herring Girls: greater than we are alone a new song cycle commissioned by HighTide is the first act on stage at this year's First Light Festival on 17 June.

WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE Comes to Sheffield DocFest Photo
WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE Comes to Sheffield DocFest

​​​​​​​Exploring the importance of touch, the new show from leading digital performance innovators ZU-UK takes one audience member at a time through a journey from childhood to adulthood and old age through the medium of a bedtime routine.

Ore Oduba and Wendi Peters Will Lead Royal & Derngates Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN Photo
Ore Oduba and Wendi Peters Will Lead Royal & Derngate's Panto SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS

TV presenter, actor and Strictly winner Ore Oduba and actress and soap star Wendi Peters will head up the cast for this year’s spectacular Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, with the hilarious Bob Golding returning as Dame.


More Hot Stories For You

Assembly Festival Welcomes Afrique En Cirque To The Edinburgh Fringe For The First TimeAssembly Festival Welcomes Afrique En Cirque To The Edinburgh Fringe For The First Time
CHOPPED LIVER AND ONIONS Comes to Edinburgh FringeCHOPPED LIVER AND ONIONS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe
Anton du Beke Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in AugustAnton du Beke Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August
Guy Masterson - Theatre Tours International Returns to Edinburgh FringeGuy Masterson - Theatre Tours International Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You