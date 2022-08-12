ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING is Now Playing at Edinburgh Fringe

When her Medicare card arrived with a special old age pensioner "invisibility cloak," one woman fought back. This is US actress Joanna Lipari's rage against old age - not just her own but that inescapable destination for those of us lucky enough to get there.

Incorporating innovative animation, Activities of Daily Living uses comic and poignant stories to weave together the threads of a life well-lived - and one that is hardly invisible.

Written and performed by Lipari, under the steady hand of noted stage Beth Dunnington, this sharp and funny solo show proves that life is not just wasted on the young and tells a story that is as much all of ours story as it is hers.

Joanna Lipari began her acting career in New York City, studying at The Neighborhood Playhouse with famed acting teacher Sanford Meisner. She is a founding member, along with Mary Steenburgen and Pam Kareman, of the improvisational theatre group The Cracked Tokens, which was in residence at the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York. She also appeared off-Broadway and in regional theatre before coming to Los Angeles as part of the cast of General Hospital. Since then and over the past forty years she has become a familiar face to TV viewers years on such shows as The Rockford Files, Head of the Class, Days and Nights of Molly Dodd, China Beach, The Practice, Chicago Hope, Raising the Bar and the recurring role of The Director on NBC's Persons Unknown. Her film credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, JoJo Dancer, Your Life is Calling with Richard Pryor, and voiceover work on the Star Trek films and TV sequels. Most recently, Joanna was part of the Pacific Resident Theatre's revival of Ionesco's Rhinoceros, which was both an LA Times Critics Choice as well as a Los Angeles Critics Circle nominee. She also co-authored the book, The Actor: A Practical Guide to a Professional Career with Eve Brandstein.