Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment), along with Prestonfield House, have announced the final details of its illustrious line-up of music, cabaret and conversation for The Fringe at Prestonfield taking place in The Stables at Prestonfield (venue 105), a new 500-seat Edinburgh venue, running from 18-27 August 2023.

Confirmed guests for TEA with Christopher Biggins & Guests and An Audience With will include Dame Arlene Phillips, Stephanie Beacham, Julian Clary and Linda Robson joining their friend Christopher Biggins for fun, chat…and who knows what! Visit the venue’s website www.fringeatprestonfield.co.uk for dates and details of when guests will appear.

Music legend, Sir Cliff Richard, will be ‘live in conversation’ with host Gloria Hunniford on 26 and 27 August with the final few tickets available to book.

‘Still alive, by popular demand’, Janey Godley opens the venue’s Fringe programme with her Not Dead Yet tour show after her record-breaking Scottish tour (18, 21, 25 August). Having sold out two nights already at Prestonfield, a third has been added and is selling quickly.

Tarantara - an afternoon of Gilbert and Sullivan (19 August) will delight aficionados and newcomers alike. Acclaimed soloists from English National Opera, Scottish Opera, Welsh National Opera, Opera North, Carl Rosa Opera and the D’Oyly Carte perform favourites and less familiar gems. Featuring singers Rebecca Bottone, Yvonne Howard, William Morgan, Charles Rice and Barry Clark, Tony Award nominated Pianist Jason Carr and host Martin Handley who is a BBC Radio 3 presenter, conductor and co-founder of Tarantara with Barry Clark.

Michael and Hilary Whitehall have escaped the antics of their son Jack and are bringing their hit podcast The Wittering Whitehalls live to Prestonfield in An Audience with the Whitehalls (19 August). Hear their differing takes on a wide range of subjects/problems sent in by their audience, as well as some theatrical anecdotes from Michael's 50 years in showbusiness.

Direct from the West End, the UK’s most exciting theatrical vocal group deliver powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music to transport you back through every era, right up to modern day in The Barricade Boys West End Party (22 August).

‘There’s no business like showbusiness!’ sang Ethel Merman in one of her most famous performances in Annie Get Your Gun. Now, West End leading lady Rosemary Ashe brings her tribute to Ethel Merman to Prestonfield on 24 August.

For over two decades, The Celtic Tenors (24 August) have been charming audiences the world over with their rich harmonies and disarming wit, as well as radiating their love for all that is Ireland. They have topped the charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, the UK and Ireland, and sold well over a million albums. They continue to innovate by side-stepping from their classical roots, infusing music with a more contemporary edge.

In Peter Duncan’s A Falling Tree on 26 August, the actor, panto filmmaker, Blue Peter man and the UK’s former Chief Scout talks about his world travels observing the changing planet. In his new role as Ambassador for Se-ed (Sustainability and Environmental Education). He asks the question ‘if a tree falls down in the forest and there’s no one to hear it, does it make a sound?’. For eco-warriors of all ages.

Edinburgh’s prestigious and beautiful Prestonfield House is situated within 20 acres of gardens and located next to Arthur’s Seat, offering the perfect location to avoid the hustle and bustle, but just ten minutes away from the city centre.

During Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Prestonfield House, guests can enjoy Prestonfield House’s own ‘Fringe Village’ complete with champagne, wines and beers, ice cream and pizza for some pre and post show festivities.

Prestonfield House is a fantastic dining option for those looking to retreat from the city centre while enjoying the festive atmosphere in all its glory. Soak up the celebratory atmosphere with an array of dining options including the Summer Holiday Afternoon Tea in the gardens (in honour of Sir Cliff Richard’s shows at the venue), a delightful lunch or dinner in Rhubarb Restaurant or an intimate dining experience in one of the hotel’s private rooms.

For the full venue programme and to book, visit www.fringeatprestonfield.co.uk. Most of the shows are also available to book on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website.

Performances:

Friday 18 August at 4pm – TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests

Friday 18 August at 7pm – Janey Godley Not Dead Yet tour

Saturday 19 August at 4pm – Tarantara - an afternoon of Gilbert and Sullivan

Saturday 19 August at 7pm – An Audience with Michael and Hilary Whitehall

Sunday 20 August at 4pm – TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests

Sunday 20 August at 7pm – Julian Clary in conversation with Biggins

Monday 20 August at 4pm – TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests

Monday 21 August at 7pm – Janey Godley Not Dead Yet tour

Tuesday 22 August at 4pm – TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests

Tuesday 22 August at 7pm – The Barricade Boys West End Party

Wednesday 23 August at 4pm – An Audience with Stephanie Beacham & Christopher Biggins

Wednesday 23 August at 7pm – An Audience with Dame Arlene Phillips & Christopher Biggins

Thursday 24 August at 4pm – Rosemary Ashe in Call Me Merman

Thursday 24 August at 7pm – The Celtic Tenors

Friday 25 August at 4pm - TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests including Linda Robson

Friday 25 August at 7pm – Janey Godley Not Dead Yet tour

Saturday 26 August at 12pm – Peter Duncan in A Falling Tree (for eco-warriers of all ages)

Saturday 26 August at 4pm – TEA with Christopher Biggins and guests

Saturday 26 August at 7pm – An Audience with Sir Cliff Richard and Gloria Hunniford

Sunday 27 August at 5pm – An Audience with Sir Cliff Richard and Gloria Hunniford