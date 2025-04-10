WBTT Reveals Second 2024-2025 Young Artist Program Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is pleased to announce the second Young Artist Program showcase of the 2024-2025 season. Young WBTT artist Maicy Powell will present “Growing Pains of a Young Lady” at WBTT on May 4-5 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the second time Powell is participating in the program: her February 2019 showcase, “The Kid is Alright,” enjoyed two sold-out performances.

“Growing Pains” will take audiences on a heartfelt ride through the challenges and triumphs of growing up. During this intimate performance, she will explore the highs and lows of young adulthood, encompassing moments of joy, frustration, nostalgia, and everything in between. Infused with the energy of soulful jazz music from artists like Sarah Vaughan and Nina Simone to ‘80s pop hits from Deniece Williams and Cyndi Lauper, this performance is both a celebration of resilience and a tribute to the incredible people who help young people to stay grounded along the way.

Powell is a singer/actress born and raised right here in Sarasota, Fla. She has been a member of WBTT since 2016, when she began as a student in the Stage of Discovery Program, graduating in 2018. She has performed in numerous productions and at special events; she has been seen on WBTT's mainstage in “Joyful! Joyful!” “Once on This Island,” “Dreamgirls,” and as Mary in WBTT's holiday show “Black Nativity.” She attended Booker High School, where she studied theatre and music in its prestigious Visual Performing Arts program. She has received training in a variety of musical genres, including opera and classical.

She is a graduate of Howard University, with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management and a minor in Film and Television. Powell currently works as a Marketing Associate in WBTT's marketing and communications department.

Powell will be accompanied by WBTT's Resident Music Director Matthew McKinnon and supported by choreographer Charlotte Corporan, a fellow alumna of WBTT's Stage of Discovery program. The show will also feature WBTT favorite Amber Myers – whose March Young Artist Program showcase sold out – and additional Stage of Discovery alumni Astrid McIntyre and Amillia Samuels, as well as a few surprise special guests.

WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to showcase their talents with self-produced shows. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Maicy over the years,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Maicy, who has distinguished herself as an exceptionally multi-talented and charismatic artist.”

