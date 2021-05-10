Van Wezel Education Department Announces All New 'Teen Voices' Program

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Education and Community Engagement department announces "Teen Voices," a program developed in response to the need for creative outlets for teens and young adults as they navigate life's challenges, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program is part of the Van Wezel's Artworks Anywhere initiative, providing online arts education resources to students, families and educators since the beginning of the pandemic. The program launches on Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. on the Artworks Anywhere website, www.ArtworksAnywhere.org.

The two inaugural teen voices, Kiran Kadiyala and Megan Touchstone, have been mentored by Van Wezel Teaching Artists to create Artworks Anywhere projects around their own self-care while encouraging other teens to explore the related topics.

"My experience with the Van Wezel has been both transformative and affirming. I was able to connect with dozens of inspired artists who have helped me realize the importance of my art within the context of my mental health and journey of self-discovery." -Kiran Kadiyala

The projects that will be showcased with the program's launch on Friday, May 14 include a podcast focusing on self-care, Please Handle with Self Care, and a video presentation of a traditional Bharatanatyam solo (a form of Indian Classical Dance), showing how creative outlets can impact mental health.

"The Teen Voices has been a beautiful opportunity to explore how the practice of an art form is an act of self-care. Through the lens of talented teenagers who experienced the effects of the pandemic in a time in their lives where socializing and exploring plays a main role in their lives while finding their path to college, I found inspiration, connection and a graceful reminder of how challenges in life can help bring the best of us." -Connie Cuadrado, Van Wezel Teaching Artist

This program is made possible through support from the Van Wezel Foundation and the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation. Information about the next cohort of Teen Voices participants will be available at www.ArtworksAnywhere.org soon.