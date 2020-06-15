Van Wezel Box Office Reopens To The Public On June 16
The Van Wezel has announced that the Box Office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Plexiglass panels have been installed to protect patrons and staff, and social distancing will be required. Several single ticket shows are on sale now, as well as 2020-2021 subscription packages featuring an exciting mix of Broadway, Classical, Dance and Subscriber Special performances. The Hall considers safety a top priority and looks forward to welcoming patrons back later this year.
Single ticket shows on sale now include:
- An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - November 17, 2020
- Celtic Thunder: Ireland - December 20, 2020
- Il Divo - January 15, 2021
- Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight - January 16, 2021
- Reza: Edge of Illusion - January 25, 2021
- The Temptations and The Four Tops - January 26, 2021
- An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee - January 31, 2021
- America - March 10, 2021
- An Evening with Chris Botti - March 14, 2021
- Johnny Mathis - April 14, 2021
- One Night of Queen - May 15, 2021
- Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour - July 25, 2021
The Broadway Series includes:
- An Officer and a Gentleman - January 5-6, 2021
- Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - January 17, 2021
- Jersey Boys - February 26-28, 2021
- Anastasia - March 23-28, 2021
- South Pacific - March 29-30, 2021
- Blue Man Group - April 12-13, 2021
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour - April 23-25, 2021
- Fiddler on the Roof - April 27-29, 2021
The Dance Series includes:
- Tango Fire - January 27, 2021
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - February 16-17, 2021
- Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake - March 22, 2021
The Classical Series includes:
- Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - January 4, 2021
- Renée Fleming - January 13, 2021
- Israel Symphony Orchestra - January 19, 2021
- Itzhak Perlman in Recital - March 8, 2021
- Lang Lang - March 11, 2021
Subscriber Specials include:
- Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice - January 20, 2021
- The Choir of Man - January 28, 2021
- Neil Berg's 112 Year of Broadway - February 2, 2021
- The Simon and Garfunkel Story - February 12, 2021
- STOMP - March 7, 2021
Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.VanWezel.org or by calling (941) 263-6799.