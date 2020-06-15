Van Wezel Box Office Reopens To The Public On June 16

The Van Wezel has announced that the Box Office will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Plexiglass panels have been installed to protect patrons and staff, and social distancing will be required. Several single ticket shows are on sale now, as well as 2020-2021 subscription packages featuring an exciting mix of Broadway, Classical, Dance and Subscriber Special performances. The Hall considers safety a top priority and looks forward to welcoming patrons back later this year.

Single ticket shows on sale now include:

The Broadway Series includes:

An Officer and a Gentleman - January 5-6, 2021

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - January 17, 2021

Jersey Boys - February 26-28, 2021

Anastasia - March 23-28, 2021

South Pacific - March 29-30, 2021

Blue Man Group - April 12-13, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour - April 23-25, 2021

Fiddler on the Roof - April 27-29, 2021

The Dance Series includes:

Tango Fire - January 27, 2021

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - February 16-17, 2021

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake - March 22, 2021

The Classical Series includes:

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - January 4, 2021

Renée Fleming - January 13, 2021

Israel Symphony Orchestra - January 19, 2021

Itzhak Perlman in Recital - March 8, 2021

Lang Lang - March 11, 2021

Subscriber Specials include:

Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice - January 20, 2021

The Choir of Man - January 28, 2021

Neil Berg's 112 Year of Broadway - February 2, 2021

The Simon and Garfunkel Story - February 12, 2021

STOMP - March 7, 2021

Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.VanWezel.org or by calling (941) 263-6799.

