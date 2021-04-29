Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

Jersey Boys on February 26-28, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 25-26, 2022.

Kenny G's performance on March 31, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 5, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund.

