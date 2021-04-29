Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

Affected performances include Jersey Boys and Kenny G's performance.

Apr. 29, 2021  

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

  • Jersey Boys on February 26-28, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 25-26, 2022.
  • Kenny G's performance on March 31, 2021 has been rescheduled to April 5, 2022.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the new performance dates will have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund.

This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:


