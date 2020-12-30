VIDEO: Check Out Clips From Asolo Rep's WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Asolo Rep rings in the holiday season with We Need a Little Christmas, a holiday concert under the stars perfect for the whole family. The performance runs through January 3.

Check out clips from the show in the highlight reel below!

The production was conceived by and will be co-directed by Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and music directed by Tony® nominee Steve Orich (Broadway: Jersey Boys, The Cher Show and more, Asolo Rep: The Music Man, Ragtime, Beatsville, Josephine, Pulse).

A little bit camp. A little bit sentimental. A whole lot of fun. We Need a Little Christmas is a joyful celebration of the seasonʼs spirit of togetherness. Brimming with colorful re-imaginations of your favorite holiday and musical theatre songs, this not-to-miss production will star some of Asolo Repʼs most beloved artists alongside a live orchestra. Because, while 2020 has been filled with doom and gloom, the magic of live theatre is definitely not cancelled.

A celebrated performer, Matthew McGee (Asolo Rep: The Music Man, Rhinoceros, Living on Love, Josephine) will lead the all-star ensemble as the emcee, bringing some of the most beloved divas of all time to life with a little holiday flair. Asolo Rep Associate Artist and award-winning director Peter Amster will make his Asolo Rep onstage debut. The cast also includes Ann Morrison (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along [OBC], Asolo Rep: The Sound of Music, Beatsville), Jenny Kim-Godfrey (Asolo Rep: The Music Man) and Eileen B. Lymus.

