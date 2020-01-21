UNCHAINED MELODIES Will Return to Florida Studio Theatre for a Limited Engagement Run

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the return of its hit Cabaret celebrating male harmony groups, Unchained Melodies. One of FST's most successful and beloved Cabarets, Unchained Melodies was seen by over 20,000 people last season. Due to popular demand, the show was brought back last year for its first return engagement in March 2019. This year, due to continued audience demand, the popular Cabaret will return to Sarasota in its second limited return engagement in March 2020.

Written by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by Jim Prosser, Unchained Melodies will run in FST's Keating Theatre from March 11-22, 2020. Tickets range from $29-39 and can be purchased at 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

"Unchained Melodies holds a special place in my heart. It is music that really strikes a chord in our shared American culture," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director and Lead Developer of Unchained Melodies. "We created this show for Sarasota and were overwhelmed by the audience's response to it. This show has been an absolute delight to work on from day one-the cast and creative team came together in a remarkable way."

Celebrating the male harmony groups of the '50s and '60s, Unchained Melodies features music by doo-wop and Motown's top artists, including The Drifters and The Temptations, and songs like "Blue Moon," "16 Candles," "Save the Last Dance," and "Working My Way Back to You."

Critics called the show "World class," "Deliciously engaging," and "A great audience pleaser." Audiences raved, calling it "Unbelievable," "Outstanding," and "By far the best Cabaret I have seen at FST."

"It was such a moving experience performing the material in Unchained Melodies for FST audiences," shared Nick Anastasia, who is excited to revisit the show. "They connect with these songs on such a personal level. Watching that spark of magic in their eyes when they hear the opening notes of songs like 'In The Still of the Night' is a really powerful experience."

Bringing the music of male harmony groups to life are returning Unchained Melodies cast members Nick Anastasia, Nathaniel P. Claridad, James LaRosa, and David Marmanillo. Anastasia is currently performing in FST's That's Amoré!, an FST original music revue celebrating the music and life of Dean Martin. Claridad is an actor and director who has performed at The Kennedy Center, The Public Theater, Barrington Stage Company, and St. Ann's Warehouse.

LaRosa recently starred in The Producers at American Stage and Saturday Night Fever at John W. Engeman Theatre. Marmanillo has performed at regional theatres along the East Coast, including Goodspeed Opera House, Pioneer Theatre Company, and Delaware Theatre Company.

Returning for a second special limited engagement run, Unchained Melodies will play in FST's Keating Theatre from March 11-22, 2020. Single tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org and 941.366.9000.

Photo Credit: Matthew Holler





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You