Tickets Now On Sale For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Season Opener, EUBIE!

As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is poised to present its 22nd anniversary 2021-2022 season, the popular arts organization is continuing to be cautious in its approach to operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. With subscription and individual tickets for the entire season still on hold, WBTT has released tickets only to its 2021-2022 season opener, "Eubie!" The show runs October 6 - November 21, 2021.

The toe-tapping musical revue features songs by Eubie Blake, the legendary composer, ragtime pianist, and "Father of Black Broadway." The show stormed Broadway in the 1970s - conceived and originally directed by Julianne Boyd - and was nominated for three Tony Awards. Blake's infectious style is evoked in over 20 memorable songs, including the classic "I'm Just Wild About Harry," "Memories of You" and "Daddy." With its sizzling score and energetic dance numbers, "Eubie!" is a crowd-pleasing salute to a Broadway pioneer. It was also the very first show staged by WBTT in its first full season in 2002-2003.

"With all of the challenges of the past 18 months, we couldn't think of a better way to open the season than with this show, which audiences raved about when we performed it back in 2002," said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. "Eubie Blake was responsible for the first all-Black-produced, written and cast show on Broadway, which opened doors for countless artists of color on the 'Great White Way.' We hope the community will come out and celebrate the return of live theatre at WBTT with 'Eubie!'"

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required for all patrons. Additionally, WBTT has numerous other measures in place, including deep cleaning and other COVID-19 protocols to help ensure the safety of its patrons, performers and staff while complying with current Florida law. Visit WBTT's website and click on "COVID-19 Safety" for more.

Tickets are $45/adults (plus ticket fees), $20/students and active military. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.