Theatre Odyssey Veterans to Perform Radio Theatre This Month

The show will be presented June 16 and 17

When the COVID pandemic shut down live theater, Theatre Odyssey was one of the first producing companies in the country to promptly pivot to an alternate form and produced two festivals as radio theatre that would have been live-stage performances. The technical director for those festivals was Ren Pearson, who has now written and designed THE GOTHIC LIBRARY to be presented at BookStore1, 117 South Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, on June 16 and 17.

The cast of actors is Don Walker, Ren Pearson, James Kassees, and Tom Aposporos. The Librarian is Sarah Mayper.

Tickets are available Click Here.




