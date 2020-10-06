The Van Wezel Announces Cabaret By The Bay Performances

Performances take place on October 23 and 24 starring beloved Sarasota jazz duo, Ariella.

On the heels of a sold-out Cabaret by the Bay series premiere, the Van Wezel has just announced the next performances on October 23 and 24 starring beloved Sarasota jazz duo, Ariella. Comprised of Ariella McManus and Nicolaas Kraster from Ari and the Alibis, the soulful, enigmatic pair will combine distinctive songwriting and stunning melodies for an evening of authentic live music. Table reservations go on sale on Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Box Office, by calling 941-263-6799 or online at www.VanWezel.org. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cabaret by the Bay is an ongoing a series of intimate performances held in the Grand Foyer. Ariella headlines the upcoming performances on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m., and very limited seating is available. Patrons are encouraged to reserve tables early, as previous events sold out well in advance.

Two-top tables are $30 and four-top tables are $60. Tables will be spaced out to ensure proper social distancing while patrons enjoy an evening of live music and a Sarasota sunset. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival and hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the facility in easily accessible locations. See event page on the Van Wezel's website for additional safety protocols. Drinks and light appetizers by Mattison's at the Van Wezel will be available for purchase in advance and at the event. These items are not included in the price of the table reservation.

Ariella McManus matches her elegant vocals and charisma with the talented guitar maestro, Nicolaas Kraster - forming the duo, Ariella. The two have performed throughout Canada, the USA and the UK, including a show at NYC's iconic venue, Blue Note. Their recent releases, "Joy" and "Terrified," embody their interpretation of the human condition with plenty of poetic imagery. To learn more about Ariella, visit www.ariellamusic.com.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Several single ticket shows and virtual experiences for the 2020-2021 season are also on sale now.

