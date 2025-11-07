The Hermitage Artist Retreat Welcomes Tiffany Colli-Moon As New Programs Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced that Tiffany Colli-Moon has joined the organization as its new Programs Director, following a national search led by TOC Arts Partners in collaboration with Laurie Huebner. In this role, Colli-Moon will oversee and manage the Hermitage’s artist programs and collaborations, working closely with Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.

Additionally, the Hermitage welcomes Joyous R. Pierce as Artist & Alumni Relations Manager. Together, Colli-Moon and Pierce will play key roles in advancing the Hermitage’s mission to support the creation and development of new work across all artistic disciplines.

Colli-Moon most recently served as Program Producer for the Library Foundation of Los Angeles, overseeing programming for the ALOUD series and the inaugural “Night at the Library” at the city’s historic Central Library, which featured more than 200 artists and arts organizations. She also served as Literary Manager for the Ojai Playwrights Conference, where she worked for nearly thirteen years on new play development projects. Colli-Moon holds an MFA/MBA in Theater Management from California State University, Long Beach, a BFA in Theatre Performance from Chapman University, and a Certificate in Musical Theatre Performance from Circle in the Square Theatre School. She has relocated from Southern California to Florida’s Gulf Coast to join the Hermitage team.

In her new role as Artist & Alumni Relations Manager, Joyous R. Pierce brings a broad background as a multidisciplinary curator, producer, and creative strategist. Her previous leadership roles include positions with the Harlem Arts Alliance and Hi-ARTS, where she helped design residencies, festivals, and arts education programs that expanded access for emerging and established artists. Pierce has collaborated with institutions including Christie’s, Sotheby’s, Burning Man, the Guggenheim, the Apollo Theater, Google, and the American Museum of Natural History. She holds a B.A. in International Relations and an M.Sc. in African Politics from SOAS, University of London.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tiffany and Joyous to the Hermitage team, and we are thrilled they have decided to relocate from Los Angeles and New York to play vital roles in advancing the mission of the Hermitage,” said Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat. “Each brings an impressive background, leadership experience, and passion for the arts that will be invaluable additions to our extraordinary team.”

“I am honored to join the extraordinary team at the Hermitage Artist Retreat,” said Tiffany Colli-Moon. “Nurturing and facilitating the creation of new work and championing artists across disciplines has been a cornerstone of my career. I look forward to working with Joyous and the entire Hermitage team to build upon the organization’s remarkable programmatic history.”

Sandberg, who has led the Hermitage since 2020, emphasized the organization’s commitment to hiring passionate arts administrators who can execute creatively and collaboratively on its mission. “Everyone on our team is working tirelessly to realize the Hermitage’s full potential—for the benefit of our world-class artists, our community, and the global arts landscape,” Sandberg added.

About the Hermitage Artist Retreat

A leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage Artist Retreat is the only major arts organization on Florida’s Gulf Coast exclusively committed to supporting the development and creation of new work across all artistic disciplines. The Hermitage hosts artists on its Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where distinguished artists from around the world create and develop new works in theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more.

Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs throughout the year, giving audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with world-class artists and preview new works in development. These programs include performances, conversations, readings, music concerts, open studios, and educational initiatives that serve thousands of participants annually.