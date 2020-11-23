The Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces Upcoming Outdoor Beach Programs

The Hermitage Artist Retreat's popular beachfront series continues with "Illuminating the Transcendent," with composers Krists Auznieks and Robert Pound and poet Jason Schneiderman, Friday, December 4, 5 p.m. These outdoor, beachside events are at the Hermitage, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Admission is free but registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing, so early reservations are recommended. Masks are strongly encouraged. See attached release.

Dear Media Friends:

As you know, the Hermitage offers the community sneak peeks into our artists' works-in-progress. We promise these artists a safe place to explore and experiment; as such we encourage you to cover the events-but not to critically review these programs. We are very grateful for your interest in our artists and programs and welcome your attendance!

Please RSVP to SuByron@HermitageArtistRetreat.org and let me know if you plan to bring a guest.

