Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Second Performance at Van Wezel

A second performance for Sebastian Maniscalco's You Bother Me Tour at the Van Wezel has just been announced for Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 9:30 p.m., following the previous announcement of his 7 p.m. show. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now, and tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show will go on sale on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Fresh off a wildly successful, two-year-plus run on his Stay Hungry Tour, Billboard's inaugural Comedian of the Year Sebastian Maniscalco makes his Sarasota debut with his You Bother Me tour, coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this November. Touted as "the comedian's comedian" by People, Maniscalco finds himself "at the vanguard of a live comedy revolution" according to Pollstar. The man "NBC Nightly News" called "comedy's new superstar" is showing no signs of stopping as he revealed the new tour during a visit to CBS' "The Talk".

Tickets are $56-$106. Purchase at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368.





