Sarasota Opera Awarded $60,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Opera has received a $60,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Made possible through the Zoe Anderson Charitable Fund and the Venice Endowment Fund, the grant will strengthen Sarasota Opera’s mission-driven programming and operations for the 2025–2026 season.

The Empowering Arts Grant Program reflects Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s trust-based philanthropy model, designed to streamline grant administration while empowering arts and cultural organizations that contribute to the region’s economy and cultural vibrancy.

“Sarasota Opera is a cornerstone of our region’s cultural identity,” said Kelly Borgia, Director of Brand Engagement at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Through this grant, we’re proud to invest in both the excellence of their performances and their commitment to engaging and educating our community.”

Sarasota Opera General Director Richard Russell added: “Gulf Coast Community Foundation is one of the most committed, collaborative, and generous supporters of Sarasota Opera. We are grateful for their partnership and support, and value their continued leadership in recognizing the centrality of the arts and cultural sector in Sarasota.”

About Sarasota Opera

Now entering its 67th season, Sarasota Opera is a leading regional opera company with an international reputation for artistic excellence. Founded in 1960 in the historic Asolo Theater, the company has performed in the Sarasota Opera House since 1984. Highlights of its history include the Masterworks Revival Series, the world-renowned Verdi Cycle, and the Sarasota Youth Opera—the most comprehensive youth opera program in the U.S.

The Sarasota Opera House, which reopened in 2008 following a $20 million renovation, has been praised by Musical America as “one of America’s finest venues for opera.” The company has been led by Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi since 1983 and General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org or call (941) 366-8450.